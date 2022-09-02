Yarrowkabra Cobras win Strikers Sports Club All Female Dominoes Tourney 2022

Kaieteur News – It was a glorious evening in which fans were treated to spectacular playing of dominoes as the curtains came down on Strikers Sports Club Summer Special All Female Dominoes on Monday last at Dynasty Sports Bar, Aubrey Barker Road.

In what seemed would have looked like a one sided affair when the finalist squared in which Big Boss Girls, In Time Ladies and Cobras locked horns in battle which was dubbed East Coast Vs Georgetown Vs East Bank finals.

The first sitting was played cautiously with the scores reading In Time 16 Points with Cobras and Big Boss Girls lock on 13 points apiece. Cobras took the lead in the second sitting with a masterful 15 games in which the scores read Cobras 28 points Big Boss Girls 26 points and In Time with 23 points.

The game took another turn as Big Boss Girls registered 16 games and went ahead with the scores now reading Big Boss Girls 42 points, In Time 36 points and Cobras 35 points. Big Boss Girls continued their supremacy until the penultimate sitting in which the Cobras struck venomously with 15 games as the scores read Cobras 65 and Big Boss Girls and In Time tied with 62 points apiece.

The final sitting brought the entire venue to its feet as the battle for supremacy ensued. It was a see saw affair but in the end the Cobras slithered away with 80 points with Big Boss Girls and In Time remained locked on 76 games apiece as they both made 14 points in comparison to Cobras 15 points.

Now here comes the shocker, In Time and Big Boss were deadlocked on the same amount of 6’s, 5’s, 4’s, 3’s, 2’s and 1’s. This is a rarity in dominoes in which the organizers and the two captains came to a decision to add the second and third prize and divided them equally among themselves. Now for the part of the trophies distribution, the two captains Loraine Rodney of In Time and Charlyn Barnwell had to play a game of sudden death to determine the trophy distribution in which Barnwell came out tops.

The prizes advertised and paid out were 1st, $200,000 sponsored by Strikers Sports Club, a winner’s trophy nine Medals was sponsored by Abu Guyana. Second and third place were allotted $100,000 each with Trophies and Medals to match sponsored by Grace Kennedy Remittance Services and VSH UNITED GUYANA Inc. respectively while the fourth place of one trophy and $40,000 was donated by HJ94.1 Boom FM.

In the Semi-finals, All Seasons Angels locked wings with In Time and Cobras earlier in the evening in which the Angels who were Angelic in the opening rounds had their wings clipped after their third sitting when the scores read Cobras 41 points All Seasons Angels 38 points and In Time 32 points, they struggled to regain ascendency although they came close to pulling off a remarkable qualification as the scores read It Time 63 points, Cobras 59 points and All Season Angels on 57 points at the end of the penultimate sitting. They failed miserably and left dejected as they were one of the favourites to be the finalists.

Hampers were presented to the Best players in the four finalist team which was sponsored by Triple M Investments, Ansa McAL Trading and Ryan Rambalak. Leading the way from the winners was Fikirta Simmons who amassed 17 points, while Leatha Solomon of In Time also had 17 points, Tricia Leander of Big Boss Girls starred with the maximum 18 games. Amanda Singh of All Seasons Angels 14 points were not enough to gain her team into the finals, however she was awarded a hamper for her effort.

In his closing remarks on behalf of The Hard Way, organizer Roderick Harry took time out to thank all the eleven participating teams, sponsors, supporters, and well wishers for their kind overwhelming support in making Strikers Sports Club Summer Special a resounding success and promised to make this venture bigger and better the next time around.

Teams that took part in this venture were Spartans Girls, All Seasons Angels, Turning Point, Meadow Brook Warriors, Cody Girls, Hammer, In Time, Big Boss Girls, Big Girls, Cobras and 1966 Law.

A surprise impromptu hamper was presented to Alexis George of Hammer by Customs Manager Yoletta Bynoe of VSH Guyana Inc. for sharing the first love of the tourney.

Other sponsors that heeded to the call of this initiative to make it a resounding success included, Austin’s Imports, Patterson Associates, Luminous Consultancy & Electrical Services, DEDUNE Company (Ghana), Big Boss Transportation Services, Dynasty Sports Club, Star Party Rentals, Raphael Trading Enterprise and Spartans Domino Academy.