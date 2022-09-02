Who God bless no man curse!

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some people who really lucky in Guyana. Dem know how to play dem cards. Dem know when to jump pon de bandwagon and when fuh jump off.

Dem know when fuh open dem mouth and when fuh stay quiet. Dem know when to smile and when to frown. Dem is masters at playing de right card at de right time.

Is nat wan easy skill fuh gat. Some people does shift with de tide. But others does know how fuh ride de top ah de tide and dat is why dem does get in good with de big boys.

Some ah dem smart. Dem does look ahead and does mek dem move. After de last elections, some ah dem did look into de crystal ball. Dem seh de right thing at de right time and dem now reaping de rewards fuh dem foresight.

If yuh deh in certain circles, yuh does be lucky. Yuh gat to have de right connections or know somebody who know somebody. Dat is how some things does roll in Guyana. Yuh gat de inside lines and yuh get de outside track.

Nuff people getting appointment. And dem boys happy fuh dem. Some ah dem deserve it. But some ah dem play dem cards right and now dem gat de right cards fuh play.

So nah envy dem people wah getting favoured now. Nah become jealous ah dem and criticise dem. Dem muss be given a chance fuh de country fuh see wah dem can do. And dem wah pon de outside looking in must also play dem cards right.

Talk half, leff half.