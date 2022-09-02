Vishal Nagamootoo gives back on recent visit home

Latest update September 2nd, 2022 12:58 AM
Sep 02, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News- At 45, former Berbice and Guyana Wicket-Keeper turned New York Barber, Vishal Nagamootoo, is now looking to give back to those who needs it as those who contributed when he needed it in formative years of his career.
Nagamootoo, while on a recent visit to Guyana donated cricket bats to Anil Balkaran, Nityanan
d Matura, Aditya Lalsa and Dilshan Hiralall.
Nagamootoo held 99 catches had 17 stumping in his 61 First-Class matches in addition to scoring two fifties and a century, an unbeaten 115 against the Leewards.
Nagamootoo, who hails from the Village of Whim in Berbice, is brother Test Leg-spinner Mahendra Nagamootoo, and nephew of Test batters Alvin Kallicharran and Rohan Kanhai and Guyana and West Indies ‘B’ team leg-spinner Derick Kallicharran.
“Well I did this donation to these kids and some first division players. It’s something I have being doing since I was playing for Guyana.
Since I was growing up, cricket gear was something we could not afford to buy so my uncle Derick (Kallicharran) would send gear for me and my brother Mahendra.
Sudesh Dhaniram also would give us gear, so helping out with gears to less fortune it’s something I would do every year. Also Mr Singh from Singh Sporting Goods help us with gears contract all my career,” said Nagamootoo who presented youths with gear the last time he was here. (Sean Devers)
Sep 02, 2022…WDFA league final promises fireworks tonight at Leonora By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News– Former Elite League Champions, Slingerz FC have so-far lived up to the expectation of being one...
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – The PNC held a rally at Parade Ground on Middle Street and AFC speakers shared the platform. There... more
Kaieteur News – The Opposition PNC/R leadership is being accused of not showing enough militancy and of not grounding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Once again, politicians in the U.S. are entangling the internal politics of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]