Latest update September 2nd, 2022 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Vishal Nagamootoo gives back on recent visit home

Sep 02, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News- At 45, former Berbice and Guyana Wicket-Keeper turned New York Barber, Vishal Nagamootoo, is now looking to give back to those who needs it as those who contributed when he needed it in formative years of his career.

Nagamootoo, while on a recent visit to Guyana donated cricket bats to Anil Balkaran, Nityanan

Former Guyana Keeper Vishal Nagamootoo (right) presents a bat to Adytia Lalsa.

d Matura, Aditya Lalsa and Dilshan Hiralall.

Nagamootoo held 99 catches had 17 stumping in his 61 First-Class matches in addition to scoring two fifties and a century, an unbeaten 115 against the Leewards.

Nagamootoo, who hails from the Village of Whim in Berbice, is brother Test Leg-spinner Mahendra Nagamootoo, and nephew of Test batters Alvin Kallicharran and Rohan Kanhai and Guyana and West Indies ‘B’ team leg-spinner Derick Kallicharran.

“Well I did this donation to these kids and some first division players. It’s something I have being doing since I was playing for Guyana.

Since I was growing up, cricket gear was something we could not afford to buy so my uncle Derick (Kallicharran) would send gear for me and my brother Mahendra.

Sudesh Dhaniram also would give us gear, so helping out with gears to less fortune it’s something I would do every year. Also Mr Singh from Singh Sporting Goods help us with gears contract all my career,” said Nagamootoo who presented youths with gear the last time he was here. (Sean Devers)

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day


Sports

Slingerz FC hunting first title upon return against Den Amstel

Slingerz FC hunting first title upon return against Den Amstel

Sep 02, 2022

…WDFA league final promises fireworks tonight at Leonora   By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News– Former Elite League Champions, Slingerz FC have so-far lived up to the expectation of being one...
Read More
Vishal Nagamootoo gives back on recent visit home

Vishal Nagamootoo gives back on recent visit home

Sep 02, 2022

Sparta to battle Slingerz in ‘Keep your five alive’ futsal final

Sparta to battle Slingerz in ‘Keep your five...

Sep 02, 2022

Potaro Strikers dominate in clash of Bartica teams

Potaro Strikers dominate in clash of Bartica

Sep 02, 2022

Yarrowkabra Cobras win Strikers Sports Club All Female Dominoes Tourney 2022

Yarrowkabra Cobras win Strikers Sports Club All...

Sep 02, 2022

YMCA Old Fort teams dominate second night

YMCA Old Fort teams dominate second night

Sep 02, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]