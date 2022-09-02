Vishal Nagamootoo gives back on recent visit home

Kaieteur News- At 45, former Berbice and Guyana Wicket-Keeper turned New York Barber, Vishal Nagamootoo, is now looking to give back to those who needs it as those who contributed when he needed it in formative years of his career.

Nagamootoo, while on a recent visit to Guyana donated cricket bats to Anil Balkaran, Nityanan

d Matura, Aditya Lalsa and Dilshan Hiralall.

Nagamootoo held 99 catches had 17 stumping in his 61 First-Class matches in addition to scoring two fifties and a century, an unbeaten 115 against the Leewards.

Nagamootoo, who hails from the Village of Whim in Berbice, is brother Test Leg-spinner Mahendra Nagamootoo, and nephew of Test batters Alvin Kallicharran and Rohan Kanhai and Guyana and West Indies ‘B’ team leg-spinner Derick Kallicharran.

“Well I did this donation to these kids and some first division players. It’s something I have being doing since I was playing for Guyana.

Since I was growing up, cricket gear was something we could not afford to buy so my uncle Derick (Kallicharran) would send gear for me and my brother Mahendra.

Sudesh Dhaniram also would give us gear, so helping out with gears to less fortune it’s something I would do every year. Also Mr Singh from Singh Sporting Goods help us with gears contract all my career,” said Nagamootoo who presented youths with gear the last time he was here. (Sean Devers)