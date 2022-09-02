Taxi driver pleads guilty to killing Sophia woman

…but child father denies the charge

Kaieteur News– The child-father of 25-year-old Simone Hackett, who was found with her throat slit in a trench at Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, back in 20

16, on Thursday denied that he killed the woman.

Thirty-year-old Cleavaughn Hamilton, called ‘Quarters’ a gold miner of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court on a charge of murder. Hamilton’s co-accused, taxi driver, Ranachal Singh, 31, of Lot 7 Good Hope, Mahaicony, ECD, was also arraigned.

Both men denied the capital offence which stated that between April 16 and April 19, 2016 at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, they murdered Hackett of ‘C’ Field Sophia. However, Singh opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter and his sentencing was deferred to September 26, 2022; while a 12-member Jury was empanelled for the commencement of the trial for Hamilton on Monday. In Hamilton’s case, the S

tate is being represented by Prosecutor, Muntaz Ali.

According to reports, on April 16, 2016, Hackett left to retrieve a package that was reportedly sent by her child father; but went missing. On April 19, 2016, Hackett’s partially decomposed body was discovered in a trench parallel to the University of Guyana (UG) road, at Fourth Field, Cummings Lodge. It was reported that her throat was slit and there was what appeared to be two stab wounds to the back of her neck.