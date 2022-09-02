Sparta to battle Slingerz in ‘Keep your five alive’ futsal final

Kaieteur News – Sparta will battle Slingerz in the final of the ‘Keep your five alive’ futsal tournament tomorrow night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Sparta beat Swag Entertainment 4-0 in their semi final encounter played on Saturday last at the National Gymnasium.

Susi Phillips put Sparta ahead in the 5th minute before Jeremy Garrett doubled the lead 20th and netted his second five minutes to hand his team a 3-0 advantage. Jermaine Junior added another in the 35th minute to give his team a comfortable win.

Slingerz defeated Stabroek Ballers 5-3 in their semi final matchup. Seon Taylor handed Stabroek Ballers the lead in the 3rd minute while Dorwin George slotted home in the 15th minute to stretch the advantage. Deon Alfred netted for Slingerz in the 28th minute before Darien Dickson found the equaliser two minutes later which forced the match into extra time.

Quincy Adams gave Slingers in the lead 46th minute before his team mate Deon Alfred added another two minutes later. Dickson netted his second in the 50th to extend Slingers lead while Dorwin George scored Stabroek Ballers third goal in the 56th minute. (Zaheer Mohamed)