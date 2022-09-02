Slingerz FC hunting first title upon return against Den Amstel

…WDFA league final promises fireworks tonight at Leonora

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News– Former Elite League Champions, Slingerz FC have so-far lived up to the expectation of being one of the most-feared clubs in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA).

After playing unbeaten in the round-robin format of the WDFA league, the Shi Oil-sponsored club will be aiming to win their first trophy since their return to competitive football, but standing in their way will be Den Amstel FC.

The WDFA League final, set for the National Track and Field Centre, is promising to be one of the most anticipated on the ‘West Side’, taking into account the rivalry between the two clubs.

Tonight, from 7:00pm, Pouderoyen FC will face Uitvlugt Warriors in the third-place match, and then the colossal clash between Slingerz and Den Amstel.

Slingerz had defeated Den Amstel 3 – 1 during their emphatic run; a run which had the inaugural Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League champions never really being threatened.

Delon Lanferman, Leo Lovell, Kevin Dundas and Jamal Pereira and coach O’Neal Heywood all came to Slingerz FC from Den Amstel.

President of the WDFA, Trevor Williams, said tonight’s final is the birth of a new rivalry in local football.

He added, with Slingerz FC having a point to prove and Den Amstel wanting to show that they’re the only Elite League team from the West Demerara area, fans can expect not but fireworks.

“We are elated to have football played again on WDFA and I think with Slingerz Fc coming back, it has been satisfying to the fans/patrons and the sponsors,” Williams told Kaieteur News.

He added that the final-four clubs are considered the “the usual suspects” but nonetheless, he was happy to see competitive football return.

Williams thanked the league’s title sponsors, STAG Beer, National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport for allowing the WDFA the use of the Leonora facility.

The WDFA president said his Association will make good use of the momentum and hope that the large crowd support will continue heading into the start of the 2022/2023 league and the GFF year-end tournament.

“Based on the support we’ve had; I think its obvious fans want to see competitive football outside of the year-end tournaments. We’ve had talks about tournaments that involve other teams from outside of the WDFA and we look forward to pitting the best clubs against each other,” Williams said.

With thousands turning up to support the WDFA league, particularly when Slingerz FC are in action, Williams believes that football received a “shot in the arm” and it is his intention to see his Association make use of the patronage.