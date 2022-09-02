Potaro Strikers dominate in clash of Bartica teams

GFF Women’s Development League:

Kaieteur News – Potaro Strikers Women rose to the occasion on Wednesday night when they met the Bartica All-Star Women in their fixture of the GFF Women’s Development League.

Under the watchful eyes of screaming fans and friends at the Bartica Community Center Ground, both teams displayed good ball control, teamwork and determination; but it was the Potaro Strikers women who managed to find the back of the net…four times, by way of a double from Odelleia Benjamin (16th and 79th minutes), Darissa McAndrew (13th minute) and Jeselle Pollard (32nd minute).

With the final result, Potaro Strikers Women have earned their first points in the league, after three matches; while the Bartica All-Stars Women are yet to get off the mark following two matches. Bartica All-Stars are expected to meet the Essequibo All-Stars on Saturday at the Anna Regina Ground.

The Women’s Development League is a national programme being managed by the Guyana Football Federation in association with the Guyana National Women’s Football Association.

Wednesday’s women’s match was supported by a male exhibition match, where Rising Stars FC defeated Potaro Strikers FC, two goals to one.