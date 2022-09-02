Potaro Strikers dominate in clash of Bartica teams

Latest update September 2nd, 2022 12:58 AM
Sep 02, 2022 Sports
GFF Women’s Development League:
Kaieteur News – Potaro Strikers Women rose to the occasion on Wednesday night when they met the Bartica All-Star Women in their fixture of the GFF Women’s Development League.
Under the watchful eyes of screaming fans and friends at the Bartica Community Center Ground, both teams displayed good ball control, teamwork and determination; but it was the Potaro Strikers women who managed to find the back of the net…four times, by way of a double from Odelleia Benjamin (16th and 79th minutes), Darissa McAndrew (13th minute) and Jeselle Pollard (32nd minute).
With the final result, Potaro Strikers Women have earned their first points in the league, after three matches; while the Bartica All-Stars Women are yet to get off the mark following two matches. Bartica All-Stars are expected to meet the Essequibo All-Stars on Saturday at the Anna Regina Ground.
The Women’s Development League is a national programme being managed by the Guyana Football Federation in association with the Guyana National Women’s Football Association.
Wednesday’s women’s match was supported by a male exhibition match, where Rising Stars FC defeated Potaro Strikers FC, two goals to one.
Sep 02, 2022…WDFA league final promises fireworks tonight at Leonora By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News– Former Elite League Champions, Slingerz FC have so-far lived up to the expectation of being one...
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – The PNC held a rally at Parade Ground on Middle Street and AFC speakers shared the platform. There... more
Kaieteur News – The Opposition PNC/R leadership is being accused of not showing enough militancy and of not grounding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Once again, politicians in the U.S. are entangling the internal politics of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]