Killer of former Top Cop’s brother to be sentenced this month

Sep 02, 2022

Kaieteur News- On Thursday, a youth pleaded guilty to killing the brother of former Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud back in 2017.

The accused is expected to be sentenced later this month. It was on February 19, 2017, when 51-year-old Hemant Persaud, called “Bhim,” of Affiance Village, Essequibo Coast, was murdered.

At the time of the murder, the accused who hails from ‘C’ Field Sophia, was 15-year-old. Due to the fact that the accused had committed the crime while he was a minor, his identity is still protected by law and cannot be revealed.

Dead, Hemant Persaud

The matter was tried in the Demerara High Court before Justice Sandil Kissoon. The State was represented by Prosecutor, Muntaz Ali. Justice Kissoon deferred the sentencing to September 26, 2022, and on that day a probation report in favour of the accused will be presented to the court.

According to reports, on the morning of the murder, the teen was at a friend’s stand at Stabroek Market Square when he saw Persaud at another vendor’s stall making a purchase.

It was reported that the accused had spotted Persaud wearing a “fat” gold chain and when Persaud was finished with his purchase, the teen followed him. It was in the vicinity of the washroom area, when the teen reportedly carried out the attack.

During the confrontation, the teenager and Persaud were engaged in a scuffle and it was during this time, the teen whipped out a knife and stabbed Persaud to his chest.

 

After Persaud fell to the ground, the teen reportedly ran to the Sophia bus park where he boarded a minibus and went home. Persaud was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The 15-year-old boy was later arrested and while in custody he had reportedly confessed to killing Persaud. He was later charged for the capital offence.

 

