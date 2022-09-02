Institutional heads insulting intelligence of Guyanese

Kaieteur News – A few public institutions in Guyana are tumbling like billiard balls. Senior officers run these sensitive State agencies aground with what prompts great scorn, barely muffled laughter. As they play their games and unload the shameless on the public, a number of concerns rise to the fore, and contribute to already heaving domestic circumstances.

We look at the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Bank of Guyana (BoG), and officers saddled with a duty to carry out their functions with the greatest integrity, what stands up to any accuracy tests. The public waits for, expects, clean and straight answers, and what it gets are riddles, roundabouts, and rummaging around for any sliver of foolishness that would hold the day and keep those who probe for answers at bay.

There was one of the more sensational murders in recent memory in front of a well-patronised watering hole on Main Street, and damning allegations floated about the conduct of seniors in the GPF itself. Little did Guyanese know, but it was the beginning of the circus season, with the acting Commissioner of Police, and the nation’s Crime Chief taking to the microphone, and making absolute spectacles of themselves. It was a bad day, a black eye for the men and women in blue and khaki, with both senior officers tangling feet and tongue with their curious versions of what are the facts and truth of allegations coming from one of their own. In the now settled Guyanese culture of tarnishing the bearer of bad news, the whistleblowing cop is denounced not as a law enforcement hero, but as a maverick, twisted Serpico. In the mystery of which one of the clashing GPF parties is closer to the truth and facts, the sentiment in Guyana is that the acting Commissioner and Crime Chief are not the frontrunners, not even close. By itself, this is a rank and alarming injustice on the Guyanese people, and leave them in a deep hole, where law and order are concerned.

For another example of injustice in this country, all one has to do is to touch on the issue of acceptable environmental protection, as such relates to an oil spill, and the EPA goes AWOL. That is, this most crucial of State entities, and at the most sensitive time, has treated itself to an extended holiday. When all the loose ends are tied together, all roads lead to the conclusion that the EPA head has what it takes to be a chronic escape artist. He doesn’t have answers that comfort citizens, and is more at home being about the secretive, the protective, and the selective. Guyanese are still uncertain who he works for, whether it is the oil companies, or the nation’s Chief Oil Minister. Whoever it is, and for whatever reason, the local EPA head is not working the corner of the Guyanese people. His idea of a straight story on full liability coverage is to go around in circles, or hang upside down, like a bat, during working hours.

On the score of upside down, something funny is going on at what is supposed to be one of the nation’s premier institutions, the Bank of Guyana (BoG). The cost-of-living is going up at spaceship speed, but official inflation numbers put out by the BoG can be said to be doing a number on Guyanese, as officially publicly presented. It is our position that local statisticians have all shaken their heads in disbelief at that 1.7 percent inflation number, compliments of the BoG. The world is reeling under heavy inflation onslaughts, but here it is that Guyana is experiencing one miracle following the other. The first is oil, the second is this negligible 1.7% BoG inflation number in the teeth of skyrocketing prices.

Somebody is making a fool of the Guyanese people, who have to buy less basics, manage somehow without some essential items, and all due to runaway prices, and the BoG is having its own Titanic moment. Meaning that everything is fine, just carry on, as normal. When this tiny snapshot of Guyana’s institutions is examined, there is confirmation of this dogged official culture of insulting the intelligence of Guyanese.