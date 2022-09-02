I am complaining to the health authorities about Aubrey Norton

Kaieteur News – The PNC held a rally at Parade Ground on Middle Street and AFC speakers shared the platform. There will be a repetition of this in the coming days at Golden Grove. AFC leader, Khemraj Ramjattan will be on the podium with Mr. Aubrey Norton.

The site location is logical. These are places where the PNC has its support. But where are the places that the AFC has its constituencies? If the PNC continues to hold rallies in areas where African Guyanese live and invite the AFC to enjoy the limelight isn’t it expected that your coalition partner should reciprocate?

Here is where Norton’s credibility is up for questioning. If there is an alliance of opposition parties in a country, it is not expected that each entity in the unity formation has something to contribute thus strengthening the overall physiology of the alliance? This is the situation in Israel and Italy. In both countries there are strong political marriages in which each partner has an asset that helps the unity bandwagon.

Norton has to answer penetrating questions about the presence of the AFC at the PNC parades. If he cannot do so then he can be accused of having dead-meat at Congress Place. Dead-meat serves no purpose and is a threat to the health of the district in which it is kept.

Here are some of the questions Norton has to answer. First, what does the AFC bring to the rallies to which it is invited? The attendees are mostly African Guyanese who support the PNC. It means then by the presence of the AFC, there should be a gathering of folks who do not support the PNC but embrace the AFC and they go to the meetings to listen to AFC personalities.

Secondly, should the AFC not help the PNC’s support base by introducing Mr. Norton and PNC personalities to areas of Guyana where the AFC has its constituencies? This should be a demand by the PNC. It is called political commonsense. Why am I investing money in a business with my partner and my partner hasn’t got one cent to commit to the venture? Then it is my investment and I don’t have a partner.

Thirdly, the AFC announced earlier this year that its executive committee has taken a decision to leave its alliance with the PNC. We have just about two months in which there will no longer be the name APNU+AFC. The AFC walks away in December when the Cummingburg Accord comes to an end. Why then is the PNC having rallies with the AFC in PNC strongholds and the AFC cannot reciprocate?

It means that the PNC is preserving dead-meat. It means that in keeping the dead-meat on the dinner table, the PNC is poisoning itself. It means the PNC will be committing suicide.

It needs no big talent in political analysis to understand the nonsense and absurdity the PNC is wallowing in. Their supporters should confront each PNC leader and demand explanations.

If the AFC is leaving in December, if the AFC cannot hold rallies in their own constituencies, then it means the PNC is keeping the AFC alive. All PNC leaders without exception need to explain to their supporters why the PNC is keeping dead-meat on the table.

PNC leader, Aubrey Norton has an answer to this question. When he became the PNC leader in December last year, he publicly said he believes in coalition politics. He accepted the marriage with the AFC. He lamented the WPA’s exit from the coalition and urged it to return.

But Norton cannot be that naïve to not know that a group of organisations that form themselves in a coalition has to have some kind of resource that resides in each unit and the pooling of those resources makes the combined entity stronger and more useful.

In the rally that the PNC held at Parade Ground it shared the event with the WPA. It invited the WPA again to be at Golden Grove. But who or what is the WPA? 99.99 percent of the Guyanese population does not believe the WPA is a living organism. But here is the thing. Every speaker that purports to be from the WPA that speaks on the PNC’s platform is an African Guyanese. None of these so-called WPA speakers have a greater traction among African Guyanese than PNC leaders themselves. So why have this fictional formation in your midst when it brings no resources to your party?

99.99 percent of the population of this country believes that the AFC came and went, that the AFC is no longer a viable entity. Why then is Norton still carrying around this dead-meat?

