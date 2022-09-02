Former Foreign Affairs Minister Rashleigh Jackson dies

Latest update September 2nd, 2022 12:58 AM
Sep 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and former Foreign Minister, Mr. Rashleigh Jackson has died.
He was 93. Jackson who had suffered multiple attacks of stroke had been ailing for some time now. He reportedly died at his Republic Park, East Bank Demerara home. Jackson was born in New Amsterdam, in then British Guiana. He joined the Civil Service in 1949 and had received a scholarship to study in the United Kingdom, 1954. Educated at the University of London and University of Leicester, Jackson was also a teacher at Queen’s College between 1957-64. He joined the Ministry of External Affairs (later renamed ‘Foreign Affairs’) in 1964, becoming Permanent Secretary in 1968, Permanent Representative of Guyana at the United Nations in New York, and President of the UN Council for Namibia, 1973-78. He later was appointed Foreign Minister of Guyana, 1978-1990, and was the recipient of the Order of Roraima of Guyana, 1991.
