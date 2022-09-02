Construction commences on $198M new annex buildings at QC, Bishop’s

Latest update September 2nd, 2022 12:58 AM
Sep 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Construction work on the new $103 million annex building at Queen’s College and another $95.4 million one at the Bishop’s High School have commenced.
The new buildings are expected to be completed early next year. Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Permanent Secretary of the Education Ministry, Alfred King, and the Deputy Chief Education Officer, Ms. Volika Jaikishu, visited the sites on Thursday where works are being executed by contractors, A.Ograsein & Sons and Mohabir Construction.
The Education Ministry in a Facebook post stated that the two schools would be getting more classrooms so as to accommodate more students. Back in July, the Ministry had signed the $95.4 million project with Mohabir Construction who was awarded the contract for the Bishop’s High School, and a $103.5 contract with A.Ograsein & Sons for the annex building at Queen’s College.
In a release, the Ministry had stated that Mohabir Construction was given 11 months to complete the works while A. Ograsein was given within 12 months to complete its works. At the contract signing it was stated that the projects form part of the Ministry’s efforts to ensure students receive an education in a safe and comfortable environment and that the contractors were reminded to ensure quality work within the stipulated time frame.
As was earlier reported, the education sector this year was allocated the sum of $6.6 billion to facilitate the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.
Sep 02, 2022…WDFA league final promises fireworks tonight at Leonora By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News– Former Elite League Champions, Slingerz FC have so-far lived up to the expectation of being one...
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – The PNC held a rally at Parade Ground on Middle Street and AFC speakers shared the platform. There... more
Kaieteur News – The Opposition PNC/R leadership is being accused of not showing enough militancy and of not grounding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Once again, politicians in the U.S. are entangling the internal politics of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]