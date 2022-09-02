Construction commences on $198M new annex buildings at QC, Bishop’s

Kaieteur News – Construction work on the new $103 million annex building at Queen’s College and another $95.4 million one at the Bishop’s High School have commenced.

The new buildings are expected to be completed early next year. Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Permanent Secretary of the Education Ministry, Alfred King, and the Deputy Chief Education Officer, Ms. Volika Jaikishu, visited the sites on Thursday where works are being executed by contractors, A.Ograsein & Sons and Mohabir Construction.

The Education Ministry in a Facebook post stated that the two schools would be getting more classrooms so as to accommodate more students. Back in July, the Ministry had signed the $95.4 million project with Mohabir Construction who was awarded the contract for the Bishop’s High School, and a $103.5 contract with A.Ograsein & Sons for the annex building at Queen’s College.

In a release, the Ministry had stated that Mohabir Construction was given 11 months to complete the works while A. Ograsein was given within 12 months to complete its works. At the contract signing it was stated that the projects form part of the Ministry’s efforts to ensure students receive an education in a safe and comfortable environment and that the contractors were reminded to ensure quality work within the stipulated time frame.

As was earlier reported, the education sector this year was allocated the sum of $6.6 billion to facilitate the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.