City Council’s help needed

Latest update September 2nd, 2022 12:58 AM
Sep 02, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
It has proven difficult for us to access active attention of the M&CC. As a result this is an appeal to your discretion to publish our concern regarding the erection of what we understand is a business facility, albeit a hotel at 67 Area Q, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara – a well-established residential neighbourhood.
We would be most grateful if through this medium the relevant authority in our City Council can advise on the veracity or otherwise of this development – which would be a breach not only of their laws, but more critically would constitute a major disturbance of an accustomed peaceful residential environment.
The construction referred to is underway at Lot 67 Area Q.
Please help.
Residents of Area Q, Turkeyen
