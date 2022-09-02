Carpenter found dead during crab-hunting trip

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Six are investigating the suspected drowning of a 40-year-old carpenter of No.74 Village, Upper Corentyne whose body was found Wednesday morning in a clump of bush hours after he had gone out to catch crabs.

Dead is Chandshakar Singh, a father of two. His lifeless body was discovered in thick vegetation at No. 73 Village, Corentyne. Brother of the deceased, Deepak Beharry also of No.74 village, told reporters that Singh had visited him Tuesday afternoon at approximately 16:00 hrs and as usual, he ate and then told him that he was heading out to catch crabs for his children. Singh left to catch crabs near the No.73 Village koker that day and never returned. Two hours after leaving Beharry said he grew worried since it was not normal for him to take that long. “Me ride up by the koker where he said he going and catch the crab. Me find out and everyone said they didn’t see anything. Me come back and collect my son and about 8:00 we go back.”

He added that when they got back to the koker, someone pointed to Beharry’s son that his uncle’s bicycle and clothing were at the location. Beharry said it occurred to him that maybe his brother crossed the channel to catch the crabs. They continued searching until 23:00 hrs Tuesday and still there was no sign of him. They decided to go home and returned early Wednesday to continue the search. It was during that search that a good friend of the now dead Singh pointed out to Beharry that, “bai that man dead and deh in the bush deh.” He was found naked. The police were immediately contacted and his body was subsequently removed from the area and transported to the Skeldon Hospital. A post mortem is expected soon.