We must do better

Dear Editor,

I’m very frustrated. While I understand things take time, I also understand that slow response is a killer to many successes and progress.

At what stage will companies be held accountable for repairing the inner community roads or other physical infrastructure they damage?

It has been over three months since a CEVONS waste management truck sank into the shoulder of an inner street in Friendship/Buxton and there has been no signal from the company to repair the street. Nor has the Buxton-Foulis NDC expressed any communication as to engagements regarding same. If there are engagements/signals, they are being done in secrecy.

The sink which remains in the street to this day is a safety risk to drivers and riders, especially at nights and will only get worse as it further deteriorates due to prolonged lack of repair.

Calls have been made to the company by residents explaining the very hazard. They have made promises to visit the site and make an assessment for repairs YET no visit nor any other known action three months later.

It becomes bothersome when, to have proper roads, residents are expected to beg for years until something is done. And in same breath where the roads are damaged, by Cevons in this case of driving their big, heavy truck through a tiny street without thorough processing, we are still expected to beg. This inner road in particular required many petitions and years of requests before it was transformed from a mud dam to a pool to an asphalt road. It’s unacceptable that we are now experiencing the dragging of the foot or the don’t care approach to have it fixed by CEVONS.

While my concern is with CEVONS due to their lack of action and lack of communication, I also want to point out that I’m bothered just the same by the roads which are being damaged and NOT REPAIRED during the development of housing schemes.

I’m in no way, shape or form against development nor progress, but I’d like answers or some form of insight to:

1) When companies/persons damage the very infrastructure we invest loads of money into, where is the accountability? Who holds them responsible?

2) When will same be formalised, publicised and enforced?

3) Are repairs adequately budgeted for in development plans?

It makes absolutely no sense to invest, build, and in the same vein have no control against what you’ve built being damaged prematurely.

I want better from us.

Regards,

A young frustrated resident