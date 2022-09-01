Skeletal remains found on Berbice shore identified as missing Surinamese fisherman

Latest update September 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The skeletal remains found on the Eversham Foreshore on Sunday have been identified as those of missing Surinamese Fisherman Wazir Shaw.
This is according to his niece Sarika Nesah. She stated that her mother and uncle, Nazir Shaw identified the remains by the steel plates in the foot and the pants he had on. Nesah had previously disclosed that her uncle Wazir Shaw left for fishing by himself from Suriname on the 9th August 2022 but never returned. A few weeks later, his boat was discovered drifting in Guyana’s waters.
She had stated that her uncle was involved in an accident sometime ago and he had a surgery done on his foot. Steel plates were inserted into the foot and so when the news broke that skeletal remains were found on the Eversham foreshore, she believed that it could be her uncle. The remains were identified on Tuesday 30th August, 2022.
