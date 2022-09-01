Regatta returns to Linden as part of ‘Cricket Carnival’ celebrations

Latest update September 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
As part of Guyana’s hosting of ‘Cricket Carnival’, New Era Entertainment, backed by Team Mohamed’s will host a Regatta on Sunday, September 25, at the Kara-Kara Blue Lake.
The event will form part of the official calendar for the country’s historic hosting of ‘Cricket Carnival’ and will be the only activity listed for Linden during the almost month-long activities to usher in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finals and finals.
With Team Mohamed’s as its title sponsor, New Era Entertainment managed to bring together some of Guyana’s top racers and their high-powered revolutionary water-top racing machines.
For the first time, racing royalty Clint and Neil Gonsalves, along with Randy and Conan Belle, will compete in Linden as the organisers highlighted, the idea is to host the biggest ever Regatta in the Region, calling it “the perfect opportunity to showcase the Mining Town as a prime tourist destination in Guyana during the period of the CPL.”
Team Mohamed’s said they’re excited to support motor racing enthusiasts and the residents of Linden in their overall development.
Admission to the event is $2,000 for adults and children will pay $1,000 to witness the anticipated enthralling racing.
Linden is said to be the birthplace of Regatta in Guyana, dating back to the 1960s. (Rawle Toney)
