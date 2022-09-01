Namilco’ssubstantial sponsorship for foundation of B’ce cricket

BCB’s Namilco Secondary Schools Coaching programme

By Sean Devers

Yesterday, at the Eccles head office of the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMALCO) the first ever Berbice Cricket Board’s (GCB) NAMALCO Secondary Schools Coaching programme was official launched as the Company’s Managing Director Roopnarine Sukhai presented the sponsorship Cheque to BCB’s Secretary Angela Haniff in the presence of President of the BCB Hilbert Foster.

Foster, arguable the most proactive Cricket Administrator in the Caribbean, thanked NAMALCO for its important contribution in building the foundation of Berbice and ultimately Guyana’s cricket.

The presentation of the cheque was done in the presence of the media and officials of the BCB and Namilco.

Namilco has been Milling Flower since 1969 and has been good friend of Sports, particularly Football and Cycling but cricket has not been left out, especially Berbice Cricket.

Last year Namilco renewed their Thunder Bolt Flower Power sponsorship of the U-21 and First Division Teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club.

Sukhai said that NAMILCO, which last June signed a certificate with GNBS that gives the milling company permission to use the ‘Made in Guyana’ mark on its Products, thanked Foster for choosing Namilco, out of all the many others entities available to the BCB to partner with them for this programme and promised to continue his company’s relationship with the BCB.

“Mr Foster is doing great things for the development of cricket in Berbice and is mentor to many young cricketers. I saw in today’s Kaieteur News a feature on one the National U-19 players who did well in the Regional youth tournament, saying Foster is his mentor,” informed Sukhai who joined NAMILCO in September 1994 and is a Professional Accountant who hails from Berbice.

He said that Foster and the BCB’s record of consistently producing Guyana and West Indies players, suggest that the BCB is doing something right.

Finance Controller, Jamaican Fitzroy McLeod, who joined NAMILCO in July 2012, said that this was great opportunity and was happy to promote the Namilco’s brand and at the same time helping to improve cricket at schools for both boys and girls.

Foster thanked Namilco for their continued contribution to Berbice cricket and said his aim is to make Berbice an example of how a cricket board is run.

“Here in Berbice we put cricket first and once sponsors see the success that their funding is bringing and give them the publicity they deserve…getting Sponsorship for cricket in Berbice is not a problem. In fact, most of our sponsors approach us instead of the other way around,” said the GCB Head.

“Since the election of the BCB Administration in February 2018 the BCB has enjoyed numerous history making days but today (Wednesday Aug 31) will always be considered a Red Letter Day.

Today the Caribbean’s most active and progressive Cricket Board is launching another major aspect of its comprehensive coaching programmes for youths in the ancient County.

The BCB over the last four and a half years has worked beyond the call of duty to ensure that every cricketing talent is unearthed and is given the opportunity to fulfil that talent.

With this in mind, the BCB on an annual basis organises tournaments at the U-13, 15, 17, 19 and U-21 levels for teams in Berbice.

Additional we have lots of Mini Academies, coaching sessions, Clinics, personal development seminars and most recently, the Government, through Minister Nigel Dharamlall has assisted us to have 19 Coaches employed part time at a cost of $760,000 per month is the biggest cricket in Berbice cricket,” Foster continued.

The best in marketing cricket related programmes, Foster spoke of the BCB’s Coaching and Mentorship programme which attracted the likes of Sir Curtly Ambrose, Sir Andy Roberts, Roland Butcher, Courtney Walsh, Dr Desmond Haynes, Jimmy Adams, Clyde Butts, Reon King, Sheik Mohammed and Sean Devers among others.

“We have recently had confirmation that inter Caribbean Airlines would provide free tickets for us to bring in some more Coaches from the Caribbean.

Today our friends at Namilco would be joining hands with the BCB to launch this Coaching Programme for secondary schools and the company will be pumping in a substantial among of funding of this programme,” informed Foster.

Twenty-three schools in Regions five and six; six in Region 5 and 17 in Region 6, while at the end of the tournament the coaches will select an elite squad of 60 players for more training.

Foster said this programme is just part for the Secondary Schools. Shortly the BCB will share out 15 white uniforms to each team along with gear.

There will be tournaments in each of four sub zones (West Berbice, New Amsterdam/ Canje, Upper Corentyne and Lower Corentyne) and each area will have it champion who them contest the County semi-finals and the two playing in the final.