Mercenary cart off OSCL/Vish Jadunauth trophy

Mercenary carted off the 2022 10-10 Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL)/Vish Jadunauth trophy last Sunday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough.

The competition was sponsored by Norman Sue Bakery in memory of Jadunauth.

Mercenary won the toss and opted to field first in glorious sunshine against Caribbean Sensation.

Sensation failed to find momentum as they struggled to an insufficient 63-7 from the 10-overs while Mercenary replied with 64-1 with 9 balls to spare.

Opener and Canada-based Guyanese Avish Rukhram hit an unbeaten 26, while his partner Avinash Sookdeo also contributed 26. The two featured in a fascinating 56-run first-wicket stand before Amit Rukhram helped formalized things with 3 not out.

In Caribbean Sensation’s innings, only Anand Balwant reached double-figures with 20. Amit Rukhram grabbed 3-5 from his maximum three overs while Shaun Deonandan and Sookdeo also with one wicket each.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, the winning side collected a trophy, while Caribbean Sensation was also awarded with one. Amit Rukhram captured the Player-of-the-match prize (trophy).

President of the OSCL and another Canada-based Guyanese Shiv Persaud congratulated Mercenary while echoed similar sentiments to Caribbean Sensation for reaching the final.

He further thanked all 11 teams for their participation and reserved special for Norman Sue Bakery. He thanked his executives for their duties since the commencement of this year’s season as well.

Kim Sue of Norman Sue Bakery stated that Norman Sue Bakery was indeed proud to sponsor the competition and dedicated the title to Jadunauth who was a great servant to both hard and softball cricket in Ontario.

Jaduanuth met his demise earlier this year at the age of 60 due to illness. His good friend Albert Ramcharran, who was one of the umpires for the final along with Terry Mathura, told the gathering that “cricket has missed” Jaduanuth badly. Jadunauth had served also on the OSCL and was a Level Four umpire.

Meanwhile, Mercenary have become the new champion replacing Rems, a team that did not participate this year. There were no competitions in 2020 and 2021 due to the Global Pandemic. But Persaud promised teams and fans the OSCL will continue with this version in 2023.

Mercenary recently lifted the 15-over trophy as well while they ended the Regular Season with the most points to claim the President Cup trophy.

The play-off segment starts September 10th with a series of matches across the Greater Toronto Area.

Skipper of Mercenary Looknauth Ramsuchit also spoke at the function praising his teammates for another outstanding display. He stated they are anxious to make a clean-sweep this year.

From Caribbean Sensation, Richard Driffield congratulated Mercenary for being victorious. He lauded his teammates for putting up a fight and acknowledging their finalist status.

Among other executives of OSCL attended were Vice-President Dharmendra Kumar, Treasurer Natasha Sue and Secretary Dian Jaipersaud.