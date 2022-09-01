Lucozade Indoor Hockey Tournament gets underway

The Lucozade Indoor Hockey Tournament got underway with the opening matches showcasing the young talent of the under20 boys and girls.

The most experienced team for the junior category is the GCC Spartans Girls comprising of several national players who made light work of the inexperienced YMCA Old Fort Samurias. Sara Klautky scored a hatrick for her side which led the way for victory, 6 – 0. The Saints Scorpions won their match comfortably over the GCC War Dogs, 3-0.

In the Women’s category, the GBTI GCC Spartans brushed aside the YMCA Old Fort Igniters 6 – 0 with a triple from the stick of Alysa Xavier, her sister Gabriella Xavier with a double and one from Ashley De Groot. Woodpecker Hikers, Maria Munroe managed to score on two penalty corners giving her side the victory over Saints.

In the opening for the men’s games, Saints got off to a comfortable start leading the Pepsi Hikers 2-0, however, the Pepsi boys picked up tempo and captain, Robert France, found the back of the Saints net regaining confidence for his side.

The Saints boys never backed down and showed great energy but it was the experienced Aroydy Bradford who led the score sheet with 4 goals giving Pepsi Hikers the win, 8 – 4.

The GCC Sequel and Hikers Cadets which was a mixed of veterans and young players was the most competitive match of the night making the referees work strenuous.

Despite the many great saves by the Cadets goal keeper Jason Hoyte while the game was deadlock 3-3, Dwayne Scott managed to find the back of the net from a rebound ball off the keeper giving his team the edge in 4-3 in the last minute of the game.

Matches continue daily at the National Sports Hall. Come out, relax, sip a Lucozade and enjoy a game of hockey. Let’s continue to encourage and support our sports men and women.