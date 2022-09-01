Historian Noel Menezes passes away

Kaieteur News – Historian, Mary Noel Menezes passed away early Wednesday- the Catholic Church here has confirmed.

She was 92. Born in 1930, Menezes was a nun, Emeritus Professor of History, philanthropist, author and recipient of the country’s second highest National Award, the Order of Roraima as well as the Golden Arrow of Achievement. She also received an Honorary Doctorate of Laws Degree from the University of the West Indies. She joined Religious Sisters of Mercy at the age of 17.

In a statement, the Catholic Media said, “Please pray for the repose of the soul of Sr. Noel Menezes, RSM who died this morning. She was 92 years old and in the 75th year of religious life. She entered the sisters of Mercy community in Dallas, Pennsylvania, USA in 1947 and took her vows as a Religious Sister in 1950.”

The statement added that Ms. Menezes made a significant contribution to Guyana as professor of history at the University of Guyana for 23 years. From 1968 to 2003, Sr. Noel ran the St. John Bosco Orphanage in Plaisance, for boys aged three to sixteen. In 2000, she founded the Mercy Boys’ Home in Georgetown for boys older than 16. She also served on the council of St. Joseph Mercy Hospital from 1985 to 2002. “Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen”.

Meanwhile, Former President, David Granger who bestowed the Order of Roraima on Menezes back in 2017, said in a statement, “I have, today, learnt with great sadness of the death of Sr. Mary Noel Menezes, RSM, OR, at the age of 92 years. Sister Mary Noel Menezes was respected as a Roman Catholic nun and was appreciated for her social work as Director of the St. John Bosco Orphanage for boys in Plaisance Village and the Mercy Boys’ Home and for her service on the Council of St. Joseph Mercy Hospital,” Mr. Granger stated.

He added that Sister Noel was recognised, particularly, as one of Guyana’s foremost historians. “She taught at the Department of History of the University of Guyana from 1967 until her retirement as a Professor of History at the age of 60 years in 1990. Students who had the benefit of being taught by her will recall the rigour of her research, the breadth of her knowledge, the clarity of her instruction and the value of her advice. My wife and I extend our sincere sympathy to the Roman Catholic Community and to Sr. Julie Matthews, the Superior, and Members of the Religious Sisters of Mercy.”