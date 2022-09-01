Gold is Money triumph

Latest update September 1st, 2022 12:13 AM
Sep 01, 2022 Sports
Gold is Money were crowned champions of the Fast Cash Entertainment dominoes competition which was contested recently at Plan B Restaurant and Bar, Stewartville.
Gold is Money and Mix Up were tied on 46 games in the final, but Gold is Money triumphed on more threes. Hammer placed third on 45 games. The winning team pocketed a trophy and $300,000, runner up a trophy and $200,000 and third place a trophy $100,000.
The competition was sponsored by RM Mining, Arjune and Sons, Sonic Hunters, Spartans, Rat Mining Investment, Metal Tec Construction, Forrester Lumber Yard and Moody.
Sep 01, 2022Gold is Money were crowned champions of the Fast Cash Entertainment dominoes competition which was contested recently at Plan B Restaurant and Bar, Stewartville. Gold is Money and Mix Up were tied on...
Sep 01, 2022
Sep 01, 2022
Aug 31, 2022
Aug 31, 2022
Aug 31, 2022
Kaieteur News – I did not know Moses Nagamootoo was in Guyana. The last I heard he was recovering from illness in New... more
Kaieteur News – The PNC/R is going to take a hammering in the forthcoming Local Government Elections, slated for later... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Once again, politicians in the U.S. are entangling the internal politics of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]