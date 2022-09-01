Latest update September 1st, 2022 12:13 AM

Gold is Money triumph

Sep 01, 2022 Sports

Gold is Money were crowned champions of the Fast Cash Entertainment dominoes competition which was contested recently at Plan B Restaurant and Bar, Stewartville.

The victorious Gold is Money team.

Gold is Money and Mix Up were tied on 46 games in the final, but Gold is Money triumphed on more threes. Hammer placed third on 45 games. The winning team pocketed a trophy and $300,000, runner up a trophy and $200,000 and third place a trophy $100,000.

The competition was sponsored by RM Mining, Arjune and Sons, Sonic Hunters, Spartans, Rat Mining Investment, Metal Tec Construction, Forrester Lumber Yard and Moody.

 

