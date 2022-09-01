Finger print and toe print

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys dream about a new biometric system which can make elections foolproof. It gat de potential fuh ensure a fair election without any fraud at all. And with dis system, yuh nah need polling agents at dem polling station.

If yuh nah gat fingers, de machine gan be programmed to scan yuh big toe.

With dis new system when you enter de polling station, yuh gat to get yuh fingerprint scanned at de gate. If de machine nah recognise yuh biometrics, de gate nah gan open and yuh gat to wait fuh de CID send a fingerprint expert fuh conform is de machine gat de problem rather dan you.

Is de same procedure when yuh go to cast yuh ballot. Yuh nah gat to walk with ID card or swear to no affidavit. All yuh gat to do is scan yuh finger and yuh gan be issued with a ballot paper. Yuh gan duck yuh finger in de ink and paste it pon de box of de party wah yuh supporting.

When dem counting de ballots at de end of de close of polls, dem gan scan de ballot paper fuh mek sure is you fingerprint deh pon de ballot paper. Yuh nah gat to mark yuh name and gat people ticking off yuh name pon list.

Dat is de new system wah dem boys dream about. Suh dem boys supporting biometrics.

It gan remove fraud but it gan cause total confusion. De election gan be fair but nah free. It gan stop de dead from voting but it can also turn back many of de living.

Talk half, leff half.