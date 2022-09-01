Butcher drops dead on way to visit sister

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A 60-year-old man who left his East Coast Demerara (ECD) residence on Saturday to visit his sister in Georgetown, reportedly dropped dead just one corner away from her house.

The dead man identified as Rampaul Mohan a butcher popularly known as “Bowdoo” of Lot 2 Cove and John, was first reported missing after his relatives could not find him. Speaking with Kaieteur News on Wednesday, one of them (name provided), related that Mohan lived alone and it was one of his neighbours who had notified them that he did not return home after leaving on Saturday.

“He neighbour tell we that he left home on Saturday and seh he going for a lil walk”, the relative said. Mohan would normally visit his sister at her home located on Sheriff Street, Georgetown but when contact was made with her, she too had not seen or heard from him that day.

Later that evening, however, police had found the body of man on Sheriff Street. The remains were reportedly found lying at the “roadside” just one corner away from where Mohan’s sister lived but at the time of the discovery, his relatives were clueless that he was missing.

It was until a few days later when they could not find him and lodged a missing person’s report with police, that investigators realise that the remains found on Sherriff Street could be Mohan’s. Relatives were called in to take a look at the body and it was then that their search came to abrupt end after they identified it positively to be that of Mohan.

An autopsy later revealed that Mohan had suffered massive heart attack and fell dead just meters away from his sister’s residence. Relatives said that although they were worried about his whereabouts, they were not expecting to find him dead and are still in a state of shock because the last time they spoke with him, he was a healthy man. “The only complaint he had recently was a migraine headache and he had visited a doctor for a check-up and all test results were negative; he was fine”, one of them related. The last time they had seen Mohan was on Friday, the day before he dropped dead en route to his sister’s home. They recounted that he was perfectly fine and had even given one of his family members money to buy “school materials” for her daughter. Mohan was described as a wonderful individual with a kind and generous heart.