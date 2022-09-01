Aliann Pompey hints at serving on GOA Executive Committee as Vice President

By Rawle Toney

Two-time Commonwealth Medallist and current president of the Pan Am Sports Athletes Commission, Aliann Pompey, has hinted at intentions of serving on the Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) as Vice President.

Pompey, 44, who is only one of four Guyanese to ever win gold at the Commonwealth Games, confirmed her position to Kaieteur News yesterday but noted that a formal announcement will be made.

The GOA elections, according to sources, could be held by the end of October this year.

The reliable source told Kaieteur News that the elections will be dependent on the association’s Audited Financial statement’s completion, after which, members will need a 21-day notice.

After 26 years, the GOA will see a new president. The Association’s General Council meeting on June 17 voted in favour of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation in its new constitution for an age limit of 70 for serving members of its Executive Committee.

The ratification of the GOA’s constitution ultimately brought an end to the 26-year reign of Kalam Juman-Yassin as president.

Yassin, 75, a former Chief Magistrate, was seeking another term at the helm of the GOA despite serving in the capacity since 1996.

Before hanging up her track and field cleats, Pompey featured at the Olympic Games in Sydney (2000), Athens (2004), Beijing (2008) and London in 2012.

She also donned the colours of the Golden Arrowhead at every World Championships since 2001.

At the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, England, Aliann Pompey became the third Guyanese after track athlete Philip Edwards (1934) and boxer Winfield Braithwaite (1978), to win Gold for Guyana at the former British Empire Games when she finished at the top of the podium in the Women’s 400m.

In 2010, at the Commonwealth Games in India, Pompey was second in the women’s 400m. It was her last International medal for Guyana, adding to her Pan Am Games bronze in 2003, and her silver medal won at the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in 2010 in Puerto Rico.

At the 2009 World Championships in Germany, Pompey’s time of 50.71 seconds became Guyana’s National Record in the women’s 400m.

Pompey’s Indoor record (51.83s), set in 2010, was eclipsed by Aliyah Abrams (51.57s) at this year’s World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

After finally stepping away from competing, Pompey would go on to become just one of two black female head coaches in the NCAA ‘BIG EAST’ when she was announced as St John’s Track & Field and Cross Country head coach in 2021.

She’s currently the President of the Pan Am Sports Athletes Commission – a position she has held since 2019 after receiving a nomination from the Guyana Olympic Association.

Also, in 2016, Pompey launched her AP invitational track and field meet, hosted at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora, which has blossomed to become part of the World Athletics Continental tour.