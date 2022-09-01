African Guyanese must know their leaders are cowards

Kaieteur News – What you are about to read if you are an African Guyanese who is a supporter of the PNC or ACDA or the WPA or Cuffy 250 or IDPADA-G will shock you. I will ask you not to read this column while drinking your coffee. It will fall on your leg and burn you.

There are times when politicians are exposed for being deceivers, frauds and people that have no substance. Here is a time when such people are exposed. Journalist, Leonard Gildarie and I do a live interview programme called the Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon Show.

The guests are allowed to say whatever they want. When they go in libelous directions, I always say on the show that Gildarie and I disassociate ourselves from any libelous remark to protect ourselves. To date, only three opposition personalities have accepted invitations, appeared and vigorously defended what they believe in.

Those persons are David Hinds, Ganesh Mahipaul and Timothy Jonas. On the show, David described me as a parrot talking nonsense. Mahipaul said he believes I am in the pay of the PPP. Mahipaul told viewers the PPP rigged the March 2020 election. Mr. Jonas waded into the PPP government accusing it of corruption.

We have had opposition personalities from the small parties like ANUG, United Republican Party, The Citizen’s Initiative, and the anti-government group, Article 13. Tomorrow, our guests are from The New Movement and Organization for the Victory of the People.

Now brace yourself for a heart attack. Brace yourself for an enormous disappointment if you are an African Guyanese that support the PNC and their friendly organizations. Brace yourself for the revelation of how deceitful and cowardly are some Black leaders.

Major personalities from the PNC, affiliated pro-Black organizations and Black, anti-government personalities are afraid to come on the programme. I am coming to their reaction below but first here is what you need to know about these people.

They perambulate the pathways of the entire land of Guyana telling their supporters that the government is bringing about apartheid, the government is corrupt, the cost of living is a runaway train, GECOM must change its composition, the electoral list is bloated, oil money is not being distributed fairly, the police force is politicised, African Guyanese are not getting contracts and an ocean of other lamentations.

They hold rallies where their vocabulary is violent. They tell their supporters that they will force a conversation on the government if the PPP leaders refuse to dialogue with them. And when the government comes to the negotiating table, if the PPP leaders are not accommodating, they will break up the legs of the table.

These very people do not want to come on the Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon Show and speak to the people of Guyana. The show has an enormous viewership in which any politician and African rights activist should use the opportunity to target Guyanese with their message.

We have called a large number of them and their excuses are poor and silly. But here is what some of the big names told Gildarie when the invitation was extended. “Man, Freddie is confrontational.” “Man, Freddie has his agenda.” “Man, you know wuh Freddie is up to.”

Can you believe this? People who preach race hatred on a daily basis and use violent vocabulary is deterred by my presence. But their attitude is logical. They cannot face the heat when they are not in the incestuous company of their fellow haters. They cannot and will never survive the questions that will destroy their credibility.

When they preach about apartheid how they can explain 100 years of degradation that Indians suffered including constant violence against Indians, including recent attacks in Region 5 in September 2020 and Mon Repos in 2022.

How can they defend the asininity that over 70 percent of the voting in the March 2020 election was tainted by PPP invented stratagems when the PPP was in the opposition and the GECOM Secretariat, the police force and PNC ministers were in full flow?

This is where African Guyanese must stop supporting these people. They are fooling Black people. They will continue to do so unless Black people call them out. Black people must tell them to go and confront Freddie Kissoon. Go on live social media programme and bear your soul to the nation.

Let me end with a boast. And this is a big boast that I am proud of. I will go at anytime, any place, any date and in any setting and be the garrulous guest of Sherod Duncan, David Hinds and their acolytes. I will debate them live and tell them that, “King Kong ain’t gat nutting” on me.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)