$475M being spent to upgrade Cemetery Road

Kaieteur News – The sum of $475 million is being spent to upgrade Cemetery Road, which spans from Princes Street to Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

The works fall under the geometric improvement to Vlissengen Road. The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) engineer had estimated the project would cost some $535,033,027. However, the contract was awarded to Avinash Constructing and Scrap Metal Inc. for the sum of $475,070,169. The grading of the two sides of Cemetery Road has commenced.

The scope of works for this project entails the construction of concrete drains, a walkway, resurfacing of the road and reconstruction of culverts. “It would look like how Vlissengen Road is at the Kitty roundabout; it would look just like that,” an official from the MoPW said.

The project the official was referring to is the one being executed by Vieira 66 Logistics. Vieira has been constructing a $42 million walkway at Vlissengen Road between the Kitty roundabout and Barr Street. That project which will improve access for pedestrians has a three metre-wide walkway, concrete drains, lights, and guardrails, which will protect persons who will be walking or riding on the pathway.

The Kitty roundabout to Barr Street walkway is also to be extended from Barr Street to Lamaha Street, Georgetown. This project, Kaieteur News understands would see the installation of benches.

Recently at the official launch of the Enhancement Projects for Cemetery Road and Independence Boulevard in Albouystown, Georgetown, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill said, “Cemetery Road, we are now upgrading it, both of the carriageways from Princes Street all the way out to Mandela Avenue. We are ensuring that you can get traffic two lanes going and two coming, so Cemetery Road is turning into a four-lane.”

The minister had also disclosed that the government will also be fencing the La Repentir Cemetery and had noted that no graves will be removed in order for the road to be upgraded. “In case somebody is concerned that you going into the burial ground, we are not digging up no grave, we are going to fence the burial ground with a proper fence on both sides,” Edghill said.