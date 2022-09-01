$14M estimated to fix Childcare Office in Reg. Two

Latest update September 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday, it was revealed that the Childcare Office in Region Two will be extended and rehabilitated soon.
This Ministry of Human Services and Social Security project is estimated to cost some $14 million, according to the engineer’s estimate. At the opening of tenders, 10 contractors submitted bids to execute the works on the facility.
Also opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office was a tender by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority for a surveyor to survey drainage and irrigation infrastructures in Regions Five and Six.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
Rehabilitate and extension of Childcare Office in Essequibo, Region Two.
Ministry of Agriculture- National Drainage and Irrigation Authority
Survey of secondary drainage and irrigation infrastructures, Region Five.
Survey of secondary drainage and irrigation infrastructures, Region Six.
Supply, delivery and testing of Lot1: land and field implements Lot2: shade and irrigation, Lot3: livestock implements.
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Supply and delivery of one new mini excavator.
Guyana Sugar Corporation
Supply and delivery of eight trailing harrow (16-32) heavy duty trailed offset.
Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of uniform materials.
Environmental Protection Agency
Provision of unarmed (baton) security services at EPA Head Office and Whim sub-office for 2023.
National Communications Network
Procurement of works broadcast tower rehabilitation- 2022.
Guyana Elections Commission
Provision of security service for November 2022 to October 2023.
Sep 01, 2022BCB’s Namilco Secondary Schools Coaching programme By Sean Devers Yesterday, at the Eccles head office of the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMALCO) the first ever Berbice Cricket Board’s...
Sep 01, 2022
Sep 01, 2022
Sep 01, 2022
Sep 01, 2022
Sep 01, 2022
Kaieteur News – What you are about to read if you are an African Guyanese who is a supporter of the PNC or ACDA or... more
Kaieteur News – For more than 40 years, the United States was engaged in an ideological war against its archrival the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Once again, politicians in the U.S. are entangling the internal politics of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]