$14M estimated to fix Childcare Office in Reg. Two

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday, it was revealed that the Childcare Office in Region Two will be extended and rehabilitated soon.

This Ministry of Human Services and Social Security project is estimated to cost some $14 million, according to the engineer’s estimate. At the opening of tenders, 10 contractors submitted bids to execute the works on the facility.

Also opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office was a tender by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority for a surveyor to survey drainage and irrigation infrastructures in Regions Five and Six.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Rehabilitate and extension of Childcare Office in Essequibo, Region Two.

Ministry of Agriculture- National Drainage and Irrigation Authority

Survey of secondary drainage and irrigation infrastructures, Region Five.

Survey of secondary drainage and irrigation infrastructures, Region Six.

Supply, delivery and testing of Lot1: land and field implements Lot2: shade and irrigation, Lot3: livestock implements.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Supply and delivery of one new mini excavator.

Guyana Sugar Corporation

Supply and delivery of eight trailing harrow (16-32) heavy duty trailed offset.

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of uniform materials.

Environmental Protection Agency

Provision of unarmed (baton) security services at EPA Head Office and Whim sub-office for 2023.

National Communications Network

Procurement of works broadcast tower rehabilitation- 2022.

Guyana Elections Commission

Provision of security service for November 2022 to October 2023.