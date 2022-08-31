Rampersaud is one to watch

…Nat U-19 player mixing cricket with UG studies

By Sean Devers

In 2020, J.C. Chandisingh Secondary School Student Jonathan Rampersaud wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) in the middle of the Covid-19 Pandemic and secured nine Grade Ones and two Grade Twos, was also hoping to make the Guyana U-17 Cricket team.

However, the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Regional U-17 competition resulting in the talented 18-year-old Berbician missing out at this level.

At the completion of Secondary school Rampersaud had two dreams; to become a Mechanical Engineer and play international Cricket.

His interests in agriculture began with his grandfather, Bridgemohan Rampersaud who was a mechanical engineer, while his father, who was a farmer and would often take him into the fields.

However, while his desire to play International Cricket for West Indies is still there, the National U-19 all-rounder no longer wants to a Mechanical engineer and presently a second-year Student at the University of Guyana (UG) Tain, Berbice Campus studying Business Management.

With the re-opening of things in Guyana after the Pandemic, including Sports, cricket resumed and Rampersaud, who played Guyana U-15s, was a West Indies U-15 selectee and Upper Corentyne Franchise, moved a step closer to playing International cricket when made his National U-19 debut in St Vincent this month.

“I balance my cricket and studies quite well because for the past 2 years’ university has been online. Attending class online is quite convenient for someone like me who have to multi task both.

In my studies, I am at 3rd year at the University of Guyana. Once completing my bachelor degree in Business Management, I would go on to complete my master degree,” said Rampersaud.

“Well personally I believe the first division standard is very high and I have to continue working hard if I really want to play cricket at the highest level.

I enjoy playing the longer format of cricket, because it suits my type of style and if the opportunity presents itself I would be much grateful for it to expand my knowledge about the game by going to play overseas,” stated Rampersaud.

Rampersaud bowled with good variation with nice flight, bounce and turn and ended with 15 scalps; the most in the tournament, although his batting failed to produce the type of runs that his talent suggested he should have scored.

“My most memorable cricket match would have come recently in the Regional U-19, when I won the Man-of-the Match against Trinidad & Tobago after picking up 6-43 and 2-50 and scoring 18.

I don’t like setting goals in cricket, because anything is possible. Cricket is a game of uncertainty and if I don’t meet that goal it will bring down my self-confidence,” said Rampersaud whose favourite players are Steve Smith and Ben Stokes.

Rampersaud explained why he thought he bowled well in St Vincent.

“I think the wickets here suits me, once you spin the ball you’re getting reward. I practice a lot on my bowling back at my club before the tournament and hence I am reaping success.

The standard of cricket in St Vincent was very high and cudos to the SVG Cricket assoc

iation and CWI for keeping a much successful tournament, I have learned a lot to put into my game,” said the off-spinner.

“I place a lot of emphasis on my batting since the cricketing era is evolving for all-rounders.

I didn’t have a great tournament with the bat. I think the reason is because I didn’t adapt to the conditions in St Vincent that well,” said Rampersaud who spends close to three hours every weekday practicing at his club before doing strength work at home.

“I enjoy both batting and bowling and played the first 3-day Guyana Harpy Eagles 2022 practice match which helped to prepare me for three-day cricket here.

When get home I will be working hard on my fitness and batting. I enjoyed St Vincent… the beaches and mountains… although we were in a bubble like environment,” said Rampersaud on his first trip to St Vincent.

Rampersaud was born at the Woodlands Hospital in Georgetown on November 6, 2003 and the only child of Charran and Rohanie

“I grew up in Portuguese Quarter Port Mourant, as a youngster I love the game of cricket and would be enthusiastic for my father to take me whenever there are local matches playing around Berbice.

At a very young age my main goal was education and I attended the Ankerville Nursery School, Port Mourant Primary and JC Chandisingh Secondary,” said Rampersaud who is currently a student of the University of Guyana Berbice Campus.

“We played cricket at the inter secondary school level and I was fortunate enough to captain JC Chandisingh Secondary to three consecutive county-wide titles.”

While at UG, Rampersaud took four wickets and scored 45 for UG Trojans in March last year against City side Everest.

Rampersaud only played cricket at school although other sports were played there.

“My hobbies are playing cricket, reading books and watching documentaries. Having a sound education is very important towards me because growing up in an average family, education would have always been my ultimate goal and doing well in academics can help you a lot to understand the fundamentals in cricket,” informed Rampersaud.

Rampersaud informed that in the afternoons he would train at the ground before attending class in the evening.

“My cousin used to take me to Port Mourant Centre when I was about 5 years of age and taught me the game. I joined RHTYSC from a very young age.

I went to RHTYSC and watched the bigger guys practicing. I fell in love with the practice and started going every afternoon to practice,” added Rampersaud who play for the RHTYSC in Berbice and MYO in the City.

“My favourite shot is the extra cover drive and my favourite way of dismissing a batter is to bowl them down. The pandemic affected me a lot, had to change my whole way of living and adapting to a new lifestyle. Going to training wouldn’t get the highest possible turnout because of the pandemic. We haven’t had cricket being played for a good time,” continued Rampersaud.

“The main people who have helped me are Secretary/CEO of the RHTYSC Hilbert Foster, who has been my mentor from a very young age.”

The youth thanked Ravindranauth Kissoonlall, Keith Hicks, Tyrone Pottaya, KC Singh, Rajin Rahaman, Vickesh Dhaniram, Delbert Hicks and Rajendra Khan, his parents and family for their support and God for blessing him with another opportunity to represent his Country.