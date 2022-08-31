Nagamootoo and Trotman: The heart has its reasons

Kaieteur News – I did not know Moses Nagamootoo was in Guyana. The last I heard he was recovering from illness in New York. That was earlier in the year. It was APNU Parliamentarian, Ganesh Mahipaul who told me that Nagamootoo is very well ensconced in his home near Liliendaal. Ganesh said he saw Nagamootoo tending to his garden.

I have known Ganesh since he was a 17-year-old youth when he was a student at UG. We both acted on cases of human rights at UG. Ganesh has turned 33 which means that if he stays in politics, he has “nuff” years ahead of him.

I don’t share the politics of Ganesh but my simple advice is to distance himself from Nagamootoo. There is no guidance Nagamootoo can offer this young Politician. I do not want to dwell on this subject but to say that many Politicians in the world after they lose power do not have anything to offer young political minds.

It remains a mystery why Nagamootoo never appears on television, never seen in interviews in the newspaper or say anything on social media or in the letter sections of the newspapers. I would like to offer Mr. Nagamootoo the space to appear on the Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon Show.

My cell phone number is 614-5927. My email is [email protected]. I will grant Nagamootoo the latitude of going an extra half an hour if he so desires. If he chooses to ignore the invitation then there isn’t anything I can do. But he cannot leave the huge gaps in history as he currently does.

Nagamootoo has to know that young Guyanese, yes not older Guyanese, would like to hear from him. There is so much to know. One question comes to my mind; does he agree with the AFC to dissolve its alliance with the PNC in December coming?

Is Nagamootoo writing his memoir? Will it answer the millions, yes millions of questions on the five years of the Granger Presidency? Please see what Kit Nascimento had to say as to why Granger lost the 2020 election.

It is good analytical stuff coming from one of the most experience political minds in the Caribbean and Third World, perhaps the world itself. Just go to YouTube for the Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon Show and look at the reasons Nascimento offered.

Raphael Trotman is gone too. He has resigned from Parliament. As a Political Analyst, I would say, his fortunes in politics are one of the most disappointing journeys in politics anywhere in the world.

Trotman along with Khemraj Ramjattan symbolize the failure of the Alliance For Change. He left the PNC in torrid disagreement with Opposition Leader, Desmond Hoyte. There are restrictions on what I can write as to what caused the confrontation but it centred on the replacement of Hoyte as PNC leader.

I know at the time of the battle between the two, what Aubrey Norton said to me. I still remember those words. In the end, Trotman had to leave. The rest is history. Looking back, I am glad Trotman did not defeat Hoyte. Mr. Nascimento on the same programme did say that Hoyte was more democratic than President Burnham. I would like to add that I believe Hoyte was far more democratic than Trotman.

The resignation of Trotman is a further step towards the precipice by the AFC. Mr. Trotman did the right thing in ridding away. There was/is nothing left for him in politics.

Above I did say that I don’t believe Nagamooto can be a guide for future young Politicians. I express the same sentiments in relation to Trotman. I say in all honesty, and I mean this from my heart, soul, mind and psyche. If in a surreal Guyana where the electorate is compelled by law to vote for only two candidates – Forbes Burnham and Raphael Trotman – I will not hesitate for less than a fraction of a second to cast my X for Burnham.

In the marriage between the PNC and the AFC, David Granger was trillions of miles ahead of Moses Nagamootoo, Khemraj Ramjattan and Raphael Trotman. In over 50 years of activism in my country, I stand before the Guyanese people and I say I apologise for not seeing the evil in the WPA and the AFC.

I believe I always was a good person and the goodness in my heart should have warned me against the WPA and the AFC. Today, the destruction they brought to Guyana was because my heart failed me. There are times the heart has its own reasons. The heart does fail a dreamer at times. It certainly failed this dreamer.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)