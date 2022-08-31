Human skeletal remains found at WBD sea dam

Latest update August 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A crab hunting trip by a Doctor and his friends led to the discovery of human skeletal remains on the sea dam at Sister’s Village, West Bank Demerara.
According to police, 27-year-old Dr. Yeulus Allicock, of Sister’s Village, reported that around 15:00 hours on Sunday, he and his friends stumbled upon a skull on the sea dam while hunting for crabs.
The Doctor immediately reported the matter at the Wales Police Station and around 19:30hrs a team of investigators visited the scene.
They searched the sea dam and discovered several more pieces of skeletal remains. The remains were photographed, bagged, and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The police reported that a forensic examination is scheduled to be conducted today.
Just recently the skeletal remains, believed to be that of a man, were discovered on the Eversham foreshore, Corentyne, Berbice.
