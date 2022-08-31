Guyana Inter-County Cricket USA set for Saturday – E’bo announce squad

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News- Essequibo Jaguars have named a strong young squad for this year’s T20 Guyana Inter-County Tournament slated for Saturday September 3 at the Picturesque Baisley Pond Park, New York City.

According to the organizers Ramesh Arunasalam and Sharma Sookdeo, this year’s the Inter County Cricket Tournament is expected to be one of the best ever and will feature four teams.

Essequibo Jaguars owned by former Guyana U-19 Keeper Ejaz Asgarally, Demerara Eagles by Sharma Sookdeo, Berbice Lions by Zafar Mohammed JZ and USA/ Guyana Panthers by Vijay Hansraj.

It was disclosed that the draw took place last Friday at Rockaway Roti Shop; the first game will feature Essequibo Jaguars against USA/Guyana Panthers at 8:30 AM.

The second game involves Demerara Eagles and Berbice Lions at 11:30 AM, the final is slated for 3PM.

Asgarally who played for Guyana from 1987-1989 informed that his team will be without their star player Andy Mohammed due to personal reasons.

“Surely Andy will be missed since he plays a key role in the team,” said the owner of the Essequibo team who hails from West Demerara and played for Police in Guyana’s first Division cricket before leaving for the US in 1995.

According to Asgarally the team will be Captained by former Guyana U-19 cricketer Nicholas Chinkoo and will have as his deputy former Guyana youth player Kelvin Shewprasad.

The team will be Coached by Ricky Kissoon and managed by Asgarally.

According to the team’s Coordinator, Ms Indranie Persaud, everything is all set for the Essequibo Jaguars team for this long awaited event.

“Please come out with your food basket and enjoy a fun filled day of exciting cricket.

A formal dinner for the team is scheduled for Friday Sept 2,” said Ms Persaud.

The Essequibo Jaguars management would like to thank all of its sponsors for their generous contribution in making this a reality.

This Tournament is sponsored by Dave West Indian, Melanie’s Roti shop, Avinash RampadaratLic Real Estate Agent, Better Vision Optical, Eddie’s Furniture, Big G Auto Repair, Sylvia Surinamese Delicacies and A ONE SIGNS Richmond Hill NY.

The full squad is: Nicholas Chinkoo (Captain), Kelvin Shewprasad (VC), Corneilous Jaisingh, Chetram Balgobin, Ronaldo Renee, Ushardeva Balgobin, Richie Looknauth, Raymond Perez, Shiv Sangaleema, Kheshram Seyhodan, Rafeek Nazeer, Sachin Veerasammy, Keith Edie, Mark Fredericks, Kevin Rampersaud, Ejaz Asgarally (Manager), Gary Mohammed (Asst Manager), Ricky Kissoon (Head Coach), Deonauth Baksh (Asst Coach).