Gonsalves, Mohamed, Jaisingh lead Everest Masters to 82-run win

Kaieteur News- Half centuries from Troy Gonsalves and Saheed Mohamed, and a four-wicket haul by Ronald Jaisingh handed host Everest Masters an 82-run win over Laluni when the teams collided in a 25-over fixture on Saturday last.

Openers Mohamed and Seon Bovell gave the host a steady start as they added 69 for the first wicket before Bovell was bowled by Josiah Lim for 18. Mohamed continued to play his shots and put on 32 for the second wicket before he was caught off N. Major for 58. He struck nine fours.

Everest Masters lost a few quick wickets after Mohamed’s departure; however, Gonsalves and Anand Persaud added 82 for the fifth wicket to prop up the total. Gonsalves stroked three fours and six sixes in his unbeaten 66 while Persaud made 20 as Everest Masters posted 198-5. Lim and Major had two wickets each.

Jaisingh and Ariel Tilku made early inroads to reduce Laluni to 32-3. Opener Elroy Fernandes showed some resistance, hitting one four and four sixes before he was lbw to Jaisingh for 39. Laluni never recovered and were bowled out for 116 in 19.3 overs. Glen (only name given) made a quick fire 28 with two fours and two sixes down the order as Jaisingh grabbed 4-25 while Tilku had 2-12. Jaisingh was named man of the match.