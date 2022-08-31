GECOM raises alarm over unauthorised persons visiting homes of voters

Latest update August 31st, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is raising an alarm about persons purporting to be employees of the Commission, who have been visiting homes seeking information about data in the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE)

In this regard, GECOM has categorically stated that it is not currently engaged in any such exercise, nor has the Commission authorised anyone – employee or otherwise – to collect information from any person for any reason whatsoever through house-to-house visits.

According to GECOM, an integral component of the ongoing claims and objections exercise requires registration staff and scrutineers to visit the given residential addresses of applicants for registration to verify that the applicants actually live at the addresses they would have provided.

“The applicants are informed of this mandatory visit at the time of the registration transaction, and based on the established Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), GECOM staff, and scrutineers must display their respective identification and accreditation badges throughout all such visits,” the Commission said in a release.

GECOM noted too that it is also cognisant that political parties may be currently engaged in their own field activities, and it is therefore appealing to any/all such party/parties, to ensure that members of their respective parties do not identify themselves as representing GECOM.

In view of this, citizens are urged to be extremely cautious and to verify the identity of persons visiting their homes before providing any solicited information.

Persons are asked to contact GECOM on telephone numbers: 225-0277-9, 223-9653, 225-5808 or 225-5868 to report or clarify any concerns.

