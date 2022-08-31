First set of Guyanese athletes off to Jamaica on KMPA Foundation Scholarships

Kaieteur News- The KMPA foundation is informing the general public that the first set of athletes from Guyana has departed for Jamaica where they are going to take up their Athletic Scholarships arranged by the foundation recently.

The athletes are Gabriel Lim, Omari Walcott, who are returning to Jamaica College, and Jennifer Byass who will be attending Camperdon high School and Seon Booker, Cherissa December and Queanna Taylor will be attending Dainthill Technical where they will be joining Guyana s 400M finalist at the Carifta Games Hannah Reid.

The first batch of athletes from St Lucia is already in Jamaica at Jamaica College, while Young sensation and from President College Dejaun Grant, who traveled with his father, will be attending Jamaica College.

The final set of athletes will be departing Guyana next week with The KMPA Foundation Youth Ambassador Shaquille Adonis.

The KMPA Foundation is informing the public that Trevor Prince is currently in the USA at Iowa Central on a full Scholarship. Trevon Prince would have left Guyana’s shores on Saturday last and reached Iowa on Sunday afternoon to begin Classes on Monday 29th of August 2022. With the second batch of athletes from St Lucia required to follow the Guyanese athletes next week, the KMPA Foundation would have fulfilled yet another commitment of ensuring young athletes get an opportunity no matter where they are in the World.

The release noted, ‘Thanks for all the help from Businesses, families and friends to the coaches, the Principals, Vice Principals and coaches and everyone who made this process possible. The KMPA Foundation would like to say thank you.’

These athletes are on full scholarships arranged by the foundation who are standing full costs of their stay in the US and Jamaica.