Edition ten commences at Warner Park tonight n – Warriors eager to leap into battle

Kaieteur News- Ahead of the 2022 edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which starts today, captains and representatives of the six teams had an opportunity to speak with the media about their squads and optimism of claiming the title in the T20 format tournament.

Four of the six franchise teams in this tournament have already claimed the title while the remaining two, Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) and St. Lucia Kings (formerly Zouks), have yet to write their names in the history books.

However, of the two, the Warriors had the most painstaking of losses after being the runner u

p for five of the nine editions of the event.

This year they will be led by Shimron Hetmyer, a member in the Warriors outfit since 2018 that reached the finale that year and 2019. GAW spring into action on Saturday, September 3, against the Jamaica Tallawahs in the day’s early match which is scheduled to bowl off at 10:00 hrs.

Hetmyer disclosed that he is really eager to lead his home team, a feat that was one on his list for some time. He now happily accepts since he has a wealth of experience under his belt in the unpredictable format and also believes the move is one he can learn a lot from.

Some of those aspects he mentioned, includes how to manage his cricket going forward, how to manage his innings, how to look after the team and becoming a team player instead of basically, ‘hitting sixes and fours’.

The captain then mentioned that his entire team is available for the tournament but has no knowledge of who will be his vice-captain.

However, in pursuit of the elusive title, the West Indies 2016 Youth World Cup captain and winner said, “It’s always important. It’s been that way for quite some years, from the beginning of the CPL it has been important for us to win the tournament. But like I said, it’s very important but it’s something that we’ve not trying to think too far ahead about because this team that we’re playing right now, it’s not the same team that we would have played with last year and the year before that, and so on and so forth.

So it’s really for us not to think about what would have happened in the past and just for us to focus on what’s to come and I’m trying as much as possible to let the guys be much more comfortable and be calm in how they go about their roles in this team and most of all enjoy what they do because at the end of the day if can’t enjoy, you won’t get this best out of this team.”

Meanwhile, the tournament gets underway from 19:00 hrs with the defending champions, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, hosting the Jamaica Tallawahs in the first match at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Tomorrow, September 1, the tournament continues at 10:00 hrs as St. Lucia Kings challenge four-time champion, Trinbago Knight Riders, while the defending champions come out to play again in another day-night fixture against Barbados Royals from 19:00 hrs.

On Saturday, following Guyana’s match with Jamaica, the Patriots’ clash with Knight Riders will be the next showdown in the competition to bowl off at 19:00 hrs.