De heat is on

Aug 31, 2022

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De weather hot! Even in de marning dem traffic popo nah able with de sun.

Dem superiors does send dem out early fuh help direct traffic. Dem pon de East Coat and East Bank does deh pon de wuk early. But de ones in Georgetown does go to dem spot but not all ah dem does start wuk early.

Yuh could pass and see some ah dem hiding behind dem lantern post shadow or sheltering from de early marning sunshine. Some ah dem don’t start wuk till 7.30am even though dem deh out deh half hour before.

One ah dem does go near de junction at Church Street and East Street waiting fuh when dem car nah dead stop. Early marning he deh pulling over dem cars. He should deh directing traffic.

But is dem ones wah deh by dem traffic junctions wah does be amusing. Dem hiding from de Vitamin D. And because dem hiding dem motorbike riders without helmet does get a free pass. Dem cars does be running dem red lights when de traffic popo hiding from de sun.

De sun gat dem popo under pressure. And more so now dat dem wearing fancy white gloves!

De sun too hot fuh dem. Dem does get tired quick. And when de rain fall dem does get soak. Dem gan get ague because dem expose to sun and rain.

Talk half, leff half.

Features/Columnists

