Cop jailed 5½ years for causing death of elderly pedestrian

Kaieteur News – Stephan Ramsay, the cop who was charged for causing the death of an elderly pedestrian by dangerous driving, has been sentenced to 5½ years imprisonment for the offence.

Ramsay, a police constable attached to the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), had made his first court appearance on February 6, 2021, at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

He had denied the charge which stated that on January 5, 2021 he drove minibus PWW 7172, owned by the Force, in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Dulmatie Boodlall called ‘Aunty Dolly,’ 59, of Section ‘C’ Block Y, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The cop was released on $600,000 bail and thereafter the matter went to trial. The prosecution called several witnesses to testify in court before it closed its case. The magistrate recently ruled that sufficient evidence was produced to the court thereby finding the cop guilty of the offence. Ramsay was then sentenced to 50 months imprisonment (which is equivalent to 5½ years) for the death of Boodlall.

According to police, the accident occurred at 07:26hrs on the Nandy Park Public Road, EBD, while the rush hour three-lane system was in place.

Kaieteur News had reported that before she met her demise, the mother of four was heading to her workplace, M.S. Hack 7 Sons Supermarket.

According to reports, the minibus driven by the police constable was heading north along the western side of the eastern carriageway. At the time, the traffic was converted into a three-lane system heading to the city.

Ramsay had reportedly told police that he was driving at a slow rate when he saw the elderly woman approaching the pedestrian crossing. He further stated that as he was about eight feet away from the crossing, the woman started to cross the road on the pedestrian crossing.

Upon seeing this, Ramsay claimed that he tried to swerve to avoid a collision, but ended up hitting the 59-year-old woman, who then fell as a result of the hit. She was picked up in an unconscious state and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

It was reported that Boodlall suffered a broken neck, broken arm, and bruises to her face. Also, a hole was seen on the left side of her face.