Carr Tec Masters are OMSCC’s champion

Aug 31, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News- Carr Tec Masters beat defending champion United Cricket Club by 47 runs to win the 2022 Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) Division 2 20-overs, over-40 final last Sunday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough, Toronto.

Brothers Imtiaz and Safraz Abjal joyfully lift the winner’s trophy.

Carr Tec Masters piled up a formidable 221-4 after winning the toss and chose to bat while United, in reply, only reached 174-6 when the overs ran out.

Experienced batsman and Canada-based Guyanese Suresh Persaud led the way with 92 that counted nine sixes and two fours. His opening partner Anand Nirmal also made an impression with the bat to make 50 laced with four sixes and two fours. Anil Veerasammy contributed a quick-fire 31 towards the end. Rudy Ramdayal grabbed two wickets for 24 runs from his three overs.

Sharaz Hamid made 56 for United to offer a fight. His innings was characterised with five sixes and two fours, while Ramdayal supported with 36 and 29 not out from skipper Fazil Rasool. Former Wakenaam all-rounder Imtiaz Abjal took 2-23 off three overs.

Persaud was named player-of-the-match while his team also took home one. The runners-up side received a trophy too and Hamid was adjudged the best batsman for his team and he claimed a trophy as well.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, president of the OMSCC and Guyanese-born Orin O’Neal thanked the teams for their participation while he congratulated the winner. He also thanked the four sponsors for the day’s proceedings and they are: Norman Sue Bakery, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, Palm Restaurant (Oshawa) and Great Canadian Oil Change.

 

 

