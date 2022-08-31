Businessman remanded for stabbing reputed wife to death

Kaieteur News – Quincy Lloyd Roache, the man who reportedly turned himself into police after brutally stabbing his reputed wife following an argument, was charged for her death on Tuesday.

Roache, a 36-year-old businessman of Lot 46 Ujamma Housing Scheme, La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara made his first court appearance on Tuesday at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool where the charge of murder was read to him.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on August 26, 2022, at Lot 46 Ujamma Housing Scheme, La Bonne Intention, he murdered his reputed wife, 28-year-old Tacina Dazzel, a mother of one. Roache was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to October 14, 2022.

According to reports, Dazzel and Roache shared a common law relationship for about two years and they would often have domestic issues. However, according to police, the woman had never made a report in this regard.

The report further stated that on Friday around 23:35hrs, one of Dazzel’s cousins, a 33-year-old female relative of the same area, who was also her neighbour, was awakened to her screaming.

The woman related to police that after hearing the screams, she immediately opened her door and upon doing so, she saw Dazzel running out of her yard and onto her bridge where she later collapsed.

Shortly after, Roache exited the house and reportedly joined a minibus and made good his escape.

The businessman, police informed, later turned himself in at the Turkeyen Police Station, where he was arrested and taken to the Sparendaam Police Station.

On Saturday last Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum revealed that upon arrival at the Turkeyen Police Station the suspect admitted to police that he had just killed his reputed wife.

According to the Crime Chief, when the suspect was escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station, he claimed that he went through the deceased’s phone and saw that she was chatting with another male.

This then led to an argument during which the suspect alleged that Dazzel picked up a knife and stabbed him to his left middle finger. The man reported further that he took the knife away from the woman and stabbed her several times about her body.

Dazzel was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. This publication understands that at least 13 stabs wounds were seen about her body.