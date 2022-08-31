Latest update August 31st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Businessman remanded for stabbing reputed wife to death

Aug 31, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Quincy Lloyd Roache, the man who reportedly turned himself into police after brutally stabbing his reputed wife following an argument, was charged for her death on Tuesday.

Roache, a 36-year-old businessman of Lot 46 Ujamma Housing Scheme, La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara made his first court appearance on Tuesday at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool where the charge of murder was read to him.

Charged and remanded: Quincy Roache

Fatally stabbed: Tacina Dazzel

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on August 26, 2022, at Lot 46 Ujamma Housing Scheme, La Bonne Intention, he murdered his reputed wife, 28-year-old Tacina Dazzel, a mother of one. Roache was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to October 14, 2022.

According to reports, Dazzel and Roache shared a common law relationship for about two years and they would often have domestic issues. However, according to police, the woman had never made a report in this regard.

The report further stated that on Friday around 23:35hrs, one of Dazzel’s cousins, a 33-year-old female relative of the same area, who was also her neighbour, was awakened to her screaming.

The woman related to police that after hearing the screams, she immediately opened her door and upon doing so, she saw Dazzel running out of her yard and onto her bridge where she later collapsed.

Shortly after, Roache exited the house and reportedly joined a minibus and made good his escape.

The businessman, police informed, later turned himself in at the Turkeyen Police Station, where he was arrested and taken to the Sparendaam Police Station.

On Saturday last Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum revealed that upon arrival at the Turkeyen Police Station the suspect admitted to police that he had just killed his reputed wife.

According to the Crime Chief, when the suspect was escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station, he claimed that he went through the deceased’s phone and saw that she was chatting with another male.

This then led to an argument during which the suspect alleged that Dazzel picked up a knife and stabbed him to his left middle finger. The man reported further that he took the knife away from the woman and stabbed her several times about her body.

Dazzel was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. This publication understands that at least 13 stabs wounds were seen about her body.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Gonsalves, Mohamed, Jaisingh lead Everest Masters to 82-run win

Gonsalves, Mohamed, Jaisingh lead Everest Masters to 82-run win

Aug 31, 2022

Kaieteur News- Half centuries from Troy Gonsalves and Saheed Mohamed, and a four-wicket haul by Ronald Jaisingh handed host Everest Masters an 82-run win over Laluni when the teams collided in a...
Read More
Edition ten commences at Warner Park tonight n – Warriors eager to leap into battle

Edition ten commences at Warner Park tonight n...

Aug 31, 2022

First set of Guyanese athletes off to Jamaica on KMPA Foundation Scholarships

First set of Guyanese athletes off to Jamaica on...

Aug 31, 2022

Albion, Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy and Cotton Tree reach semifinals

Albion, Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy and Cotton...

Aug 31, 2022

Carr Tec Masters are OMSCC’s champion

Carr Tec Masters are OMSCC’s champion

Aug 31, 2022

Rampersaud is one to watch

Rampersaud is one to watch

Aug 31, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]