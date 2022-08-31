Albion, Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy and Cotton Tree reach semifinals

BCB/ Romario Shepherd Under13 Tournament…

Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board has resumed its 2022 cricket season after four months break due to the rainy season. Ten teams are currently participating in the BCB/ Romario Shepherd Under13 tournament as part of the board’s effort to unearth new cricketing talents. The tournament is been organized by the BCB with sponsorship from West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd.

Defending Champions Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy, Albion and Cotton T

ree have advanced to the semifinals, while the winner of Zone B is still to be determined. Albion emerged as winners of Zone B with RHT Poonai Pharmacy as the runner up. Cotton Tree advanced after winning all of their matches in Zone A. The Tournament is been played twenty-five over per innings on a thirty yards pitch. Boundaries should not exceed sixty yards while balls down the leg side should be in an eight inches range or shall be called a wide.

Scores from matches played:

Rose Hall Town Poonai defeated Port Mourant by nine wickets at Albion.

Port Mourant 34 all out in 11 overs. Raphael Mckenzie 4 for 10, Leon Reddy 4 for 12. RHT Poonai Pharmacy 35 for 1 in eight overs. Leon Reddy 12 not out, Balraj Narine 10.

Rose Hall Canje got pass Mt. Sinai by nine wickets at Canje.

Mt. Sinai 37 from 12.5 overs. Luke Amsterdam the brother of West Indies Under19 fast bowler grabbed 8 for 6 off 5 overs and Brandon Grimmond 2 for 8. Rose Hall Canje 41 for 1 in 10 overs. Richard Ramdeholl 13 not out and Luke Amsterdam 10.

Albion defeated Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy by eight wickets at Area H.

RHT Poonai 56 for 6 from allotted 25 overs. Tameshwar Deonand 11, Baltaj Narine 10. Arif Marimutoo 2 for 9. Albion 56 for 2 in 15 overs, Said Jumratty 17 not out and Sahid Gajnabi 10 not out.

Albion defeated Port Mourant by 64 runs at Albion.

Albion 112 for 3 from 25 overs. Nathaniel Ramsammy 38 not out(5×4), Arif Marimutoo 29 not out, Said Jumratty 14 and Farhan Balle 10. S. Samaroo 3 for 12 from 5 overs. Port Mourant in reply 48 all out in 18.5 overs, A. Apanah 10. Farhan Balle 3 for 4 off 4 overs, Said Jumratty 2 for 11.

Cotton Tree defeated Achievers by 11 runs at Cotton Tree.

Cotton Tree 56 for 5 off 25 overs, Arif Bacchus 28, Ricardo Dhanisar 12. Kumar Joseph 3 for 6 from 3 overs.Achivers 45 all out in 12.3 overs, Amarie Hughes 14 not out, Arif Bacchus 3 for 5 and Fayad Gaffur 2 for 5.

Cotton Tree Under13 defeated Rainbow Generation by 22 runs at Cotton Tree.

Cotton Tree 48 for 7, Arif Bacchus 15, Fayad Gaffur 10. J. Blackman 2 for 10. Rainbow Generation 26 all out in 9 overs. Arif Khan 4 for 3, Arif Bacchus 3 for 4.

Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy would travel to Cotton Tree to face the home team in the first semifinal, while Albion would play the winner of the Rose Hall Canje vs Edinburgh match in Zone B in the second semifinal.

Meanwhile, the quarter finals of the BCB Under17 tournament would be played today, Wednesday 31st of August at four Venues across Berbice.

Albion vs East Bank Blazers @ Albion

Cotton Tree vs Radha [email protected] Cotton Tree

PMCC vs Tucber [email protected] Port Mourant

RH Canje vs Bath @ Canje

All matches start at @ 9:30