23 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update August 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 31, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health via its dashboard reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, a total of 23 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases in the country to 71,005.
The latest dashboard shows that three persons are still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, seven are in institutional isolation, 225 are in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally.
To date, a total of 69,492 persons have recovered from the virus.
Aug 31, 2022Kaieteur News- Half centuries from Troy Gonsalves and Saheed Mohamed, and a four-wicket haul by Ronald Jaisingh handed host Everest Masters an 82-run win over Laluni when the teams collided in a...
Aug 31, 2022
Aug 31, 2022
Aug 31, 2022
Aug 31, 2022
Aug 31, 2022
Kaieteur News – I did not know Moses Nagamootoo was in Guyana. The last I heard he was recovering from illness in New... more
Kaieteur News – The PNC/R is going to take a hammering in the forthcoming Local Government Elections, slated for later... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Once again, politicians in the U.S. are entangling the internal politics of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]