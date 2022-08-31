23 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health via its dashboard reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, a total of 23 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases in the country to 71,005.

The latest dashboard shows that three persons are still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, seven are in institutional isolation, 225 are in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 69,492 persons have recovered from the virus.