Latest update August 31st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

23 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Aug 31, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health via its dashboard reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, a total of 23 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases in the country to 71,005.

The latest dashboard shows that three persons are still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, seven are in institutional isolation, 225 are in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 69,492 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Gonsalves, Mohamed, Jaisingh lead Everest Masters to 82-run win

Gonsalves, Mohamed, Jaisingh lead Everest Masters to 82-run win

Aug 31, 2022

Kaieteur News- Half centuries from Troy Gonsalves and Saheed Mohamed, and a four-wicket haul by Ronald Jaisingh handed host Everest Masters an 82-run win over Laluni when the teams collided in a...
Read More
Edition ten commences at Warner Park tonight n – Warriors eager to leap into battle

Edition ten commences at Warner Park tonight n...

Aug 31, 2022

First set of Guyanese athletes off to Jamaica on KMPA Foundation Scholarships

First set of Guyanese athletes off to Jamaica on...

Aug 31, 2022

Albion, Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy and Cotton Tree reach semifinals

Albion, Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy and Cotton...

Aug 31, 2022

Carr Tec Masters are OMSCC’s champion

Carr Tec Masters are OMSCC’s champion

Aug 31, 2022

Rampersaud is one to watch

Rampersaud is one to watch

Aug 31, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]