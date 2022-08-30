Wakenaam Masters to face Royal Strikers U23 today

Latest update August 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 30, 2022 Sports
Wakenaam Masters will take on Royal Strikers U23 in T20- fixture today at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.
Wakenaam Masters will be led by Mustak Mohamed and include Nazeer Mohamed, Navishaul Pooran, Heera Sukhram and Vickram Ramnarine, while Ricardo Adams will appear as a guest player.
Royal Strikers will be captained by Mohandass Surujpaul and comprise of Tushall Surujpaul, Devon Ramrattan, Shahid Mohamed, Kumesh Sudin, Gladewin Henry and Nazam Mohamed. The game is being sponsored by Mustak Mohamed and action commences at 13:00hrs.
