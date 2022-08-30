Uzzi, McNeil crowned inaugural champions

Latest update August 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
One Guyana Back to School Fitness Challenge 2022…
The One Guyana Back to School Fitness Challenge 2022 was the first of its kind in Guyana and was held at the National Park on Sunday, August 28, 2022.
The activity which was sponsored by Ansa McAl under their Lucozade Brand had a total of fourteen (14) schools that participated.
Students competed in Jumping jacks, Squats, Tyre flips, Push-ups, Burpees, Plank and a Fitness run.
The winners of the categories were North Georgetown’s Michelle McKay – 124 points (12-14 Females), Mackenzie High’s Ebo McNeil – 136 points (12-14 Males), Queen’s College’s Kazaquah Uzzi – 134 points (15-17 Females) and St. Stanislaus’ Jabari Lovell (15-17 Males).
McNeil was crowned the male overall winner, while the female overall winner was Uzzi. Both champions were rewarded with an undisclosed sum of cash and a brand new bicycle.
Organiser Dexter ‘Bushman’ Garnett wishes to thank the sponsor for coming onboard and also mentioned that the event will be an annual one.
