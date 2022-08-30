Region 4 leads in COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – Since the country recorded its first COVID-19 death in March 2020, most of the persons who have passed away from the virus are from Region Four.

This is according to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who on Monday announced during his daily COVID-19 update that out of the 1,278 recorded COVID-19 deaths, 588 were recorded in Region Four.

The minister while providing the numbers noted that the increase in deaths was recorded during the circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant and during the Omicron period. The Omicron variant had hit Guyana earlier this year. “So far, we have had 1,278 deaths throughout the pandemic and there were times when we would have seen more deaths depending on the variant. So during the period when we experienced the Delta wave, we would have seen more people dying because they were having more respiratory symptoms. Since then with the Omicron variant that has changed because people are having milder symptoms,” Anthony explained yesterday.

Kaieteur News understands that most of the persons who passed away were unvaccinated and had some form of co-morbidities. The minister yesterday gave a breakdown of the overall deaths recorded in each Region. He noted that out of the 1,278 deaths, 57 are from Region One, 66 are from Region Two, 195 are from Region Three, 588 are from Region Four, 64 are from Region Five, 136 are from Region Six, 54 are from Region Seven, eight from Region Eight, 25 from Region Nine and 85 from Region 10.

From the 1,278 deaths, approximately 54.5 percent account for men while 45.5 percent account for women. Some 18 children had passed from the virus since 2020. With 1,278 deaths overall, the Ministry of Health via its latest dashboard revealed that within the last 24hours, health authorities have recorded eight new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70,982.

The dashboard shows too that three patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, four persons are in institutional isolation, 243 are in home isolation and one person is quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 69,454 persons have revered from the virus.