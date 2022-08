Petterson-Griffith, Abrigo, Angel Chappelle, Romeo Hunter, Gonsalves shine as 33 records shattered

GAPLF Raw Nationals Championship…

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation RAW nationals’ championship which was held at on Sunday at St. Stanislaus College saw 33 records tumble, while Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Keisha Abrigo were crowned overall male and female champions respectively.

Displaying their passion for iron sport, Petterson-Griffith and Abrigo had total lifts of 825kg and 415kg respectively, while Angel Chappelle, Romario Gonsalves, Romeo Hunter and Marlon Wilson, Sherene Williams and Farouk Abdool were among the record breakers.

Petterson-Griffith had a squat of 320kg, bench-press of 170kg and a deadlift of 335 kg while Abrigo had a squat of 160kg, bench-press of 70kg and deadlift of 185kg.

Angel Chappelle totaled 267 kg which consists of a squat of 107kg, benchpress of 47.5kg and a deadlift of 112.5 kg.

Hunter chalked a total of 605kg which included, Squat 240.0kg, Benchpress 160.0kg, Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 605.0kg

Below are the Winners in each weight class:

Female Winners

1st 52kg Women’s Sb-Jr Raw – Angel Chappelle, Squat 107.5kg, Benchpress 47.5kg, Deadlift 112.5kg, Total 267.5kg

1st 52kg Women’s Open Raw – Angel Chappelle, Squat 107.5kg, Benchpress 47.5kg, Deadlift 112.5kg, Total 267.5kg

1st 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Keisha Abrigo, Squat 160.0kg, Benchpress 70.0kg, Deadlift 185.0kg, Total 415.0kg

1st 76kg Women’s Open Raw – Ashlie Abraham, Squat 127.5kg, Benchpress 65.0kg, Deadlift 152.5kg, Total 345.0kg

2nd 76kg Women’s Open Raw – Lalita Bridgemohan, Squat 127.5kg, Benchpress 57.5kg, Deadlift 137.5kg, Total 322.5kg

1st 76kg Women’s Master 1 Raw – Lalita Bridgemohan, Squat 127.5kg, Benchpress 57.5kg, Deadlift 137.5kg, Total 322.5kg

Male Winners

1st 74kg Men’s Sb-Jr Raw – Romeo Hunter, Squat 240.0kg, Benchpress 160.0kg, Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 605.0kg

1st 120+kg Men’s Junior Raw – Yogaishawar Seecharan, Squat 223.0kg, Benchpress 110.5kg, Deadlift 215.0kg, Total 548.5kg

1st 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Romario Gonsalves, Squat 222.5kg, Benchpress 122.5kg, Deadlift 272.5kg, Total 617.5kg

2nd 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Navindra Tamasar, Squat 165.0kg, Benchpress 97.5kg, Deadlift 227.5kg, Total 490.0kg

3rd 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Dwayne Welch, Squat 130.0kg, Benchpress 87.5kg, Deadlift 150.0kg, Total 367.5kg

1st 74kg Men’s Open Raw – Romeo Hunter, Squat 240.0kg, Benchpress 160.0kg, Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 605.0kg

2nd 74kg Men’s Open Raw – Noel Cummings, Squat 140.0kg, Benchpress 90.0kg, Deadlift 182.5kg, Total 412.5kg

3rd 74kg Men’s Open Raw – Demetri Chan, Squat 190.0kg, Benchpress 132.5kg, Deadlift 25.0kg, Total 347.5kg

1st 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Carlos Petterson-Griffith, Squat 320.0kg, Benchpress 170.0kg, Deadlift 335.0kg, Total 825.0kg

2nd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Marlon Wilson, Squat 190.0kg, Benchpress 132.5kg, Deadlift 273.0kg, Total 595.5kg

3rd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Joseph Stoll, Squat 150.0kg, Benchpress 77.5kg, Deadlift 175.0kg, Total 402.5kg

1st 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Bjorn Williams, Squat 237.5kg, Benchpress 177.5kg, Deadlift 302.5kg, Total 717.5kg

2nd 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Paul Meusa, Squat 215.0kg, Benchpress 130.0kg, Deadlift 275.0kg, Total 620.0kg

1st 120+kg Men’s Open Raw – Yogaishawar Seecharan, Squat 223.0kg, Benchpress 110.5kg, Deadlift 215.0kg, Total 548.5kg

1st 93kg Men’s Master 1 Raw – Marlon Wilson, Squat 190.0kg, Benchpress 132.5kg, Deadlift 273.0kg, Total 595.5kg

1st 93kg Men’s Master 2 Raw – Joseph Stoll, Squat 150.0kg, Benchpress 77.5kg, Deadlift 175.0kg, Total 402.5kg

1st 74kg Men’s Master 4 Raw – Noel Cummings, Squat 140.0kg, Benchpress 90.0kg, Deadlift 182.5kg, Total 412.5kg