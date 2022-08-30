Man chopped to death trying to save relative from cutlass attack

Kaieteur News – An evening of fun turned deadly at Kimbia, Upper Berbice River after a 22-year-old man was chopped to death when he tried to save his 18-year-old relative from the said cutlass attack.

Dead is Selmon King of Wairuni, Berbice River. His relative, 18-year-old Shane Osborne also of the said village suffered a severed hand from the wrist and a chop wound to the jaw. He is currently hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Hospital in a critical state and is expected to undergo surgery.

Father of the injured teen, Vanwest Osborne, of Wairuni, said he got a call Monday at around 03:00hrs from a boat owner informing him that his son’s hand was chopped off during an attack at Kimbia. He said there was a wedding reception in Kimbia Village that his son and King attended. Osborne said that based on what he was told, King and his son left the wedding reception and headed to a drinking spot in the same village. While there, two persons, known to them were arguing over a cutlass.

“My son Shane intervened and said, “It can’t be both of you cutlass, it gotta be one person,” Osborne related. He continued: “And my son again tell dem, you think me is one of dem boys you does deh slapping up and the boy (the murder suspect) chuck he and he fall into the water and the boy start the chopping,” the senior Osborne related.

According to Vanwest Osborne, King heard his son screams from the chopping and ventured to where they were in an effort to save him but he too was attacked. The suspect dealt King a chop to the back of his neck and other parts of his body before he escaped. King collapsed and Osborne’s son suffered a severed hand with other chop wounds. The father of the injured teen is calling for justice to be served and mentioned that the suspect reportedly committed murder in past. Up to press time, police were still in the Berbice River investigating and searching for the suspect since he has gone into hiding following the brutal attack.