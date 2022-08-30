Lucozade Indoor Hockey Tournament starts today

The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) will kick start its indoor calendar today, August 30, from 18:00 hrs at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) with the Lucozade Indoor Hockey Tournament.

This tournament will be integral for the local hockey playing clubs in preparation for the National and International Indoor Tournaments scheduled for the last quarter of this year.

For the first time ever, a blend of senior and junior talent will be showcased as an under-20 category for both boys and girls will be introduced. This 6-day event will run daily from today to Sunday, September 4, with matches beginning at 17:00 hrs on weekdays and 10:00 hrs on the weekend.

Fans can expect an interesting and exciting tournament as our youths are eager to display their skill and represent their clubs. A total of seven (7) teams in the under-20 in each of the junior categories have registered, while there will be five women and seven (7) male teams for the seniors. The participating clubs are GCC, Saints, Hikers and Old Fort.

Six matches are scheduled for the opening night with the U20 Girls kicking things off in a showdown between GBTI GCC Spartans and YMCA Old Fort Samurais then the boys take the court from 18:25 hrs with Bounty GCC War Dogs versus SHC Scorpions.

The first Women’s match at 18:50 hrs is between GBTI GCC Spartans and YMCA Old Fort Igniters then the men take centre stage at 19:40 hrs with Pepsi Hikers versus SHC S’Team.

The final two matches of the night are in the Women and Men category as Saints take on Woodpecker Hikers and Bounty GCC The Sequel battle Hikers Cadets at 20:30 hrs and 21:20 hrs, respectively.

The GHB wishes to thank Ansa McAl for always supporting hockey and particularly this tournament under their Lucozade brand. The board wishes to invite the general public to come and witness some top class hockey by our youths, men and women who will be competing for the Lucozade Champion crown.

For more information, visit the Board’s social media pages @guyanahockeyboard to keep posted.