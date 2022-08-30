Let dere be a dominoes competition fuh dem political leaders!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Prezzie is a down-to earth man. He is a humble man as he showed recently when he join some fellas fuh a game of bone dominoes. He turn out to be wan all-conquering hero during de game, supposedly winning de other players.

According to reports, Prezzie bin love a person he bin playing dominoes with in de upununi. Dem boys watch de decisive game. But nobody nah see de winning domino up to now because Prezzie slam down de dominao pon de table and scatter all de other dominoes. Suh dem boys gat to tek de Prezzie at he word dat he had de winning domino in he hand.

Dem boys use to play a round-about game of dominoes. Is wan game dat depend pon both luck and decision-making. Dat is why dem Opposition politicians nah like play dominoes: dem nah gat luck nor dem nah good at matching cards.

Dem boys feel it would be a nice thing if Prezzie invite Aubrey to a game of dominoes. In fact, elections does cause suh much worries in de country and bring about suh little change in de fortunes of de poor man, dat it mek mo sense fuh gat a domino competition instead of elections fuh decide who gan be President.

But de Opposition likely fuh claim dat de pack ah dominoes bloated and dat dem need a new pack. But who gan referee de game because de opposition gan wan claim how de PPP/C rap with ticket in dem hands.

Talk half, leff half.