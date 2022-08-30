Guyanese James, Hyman, Greenidge, Bancroft record wins

5th Winfield Brathwaite C’bean boxing c/ships

Guyanese Shakqain James, Gravel Hyman, Malchi Greenidge and Ezekiel Bancroft registered victories in their respective categories when the 5th Winfield Brathwaite Caribbean boxing championship continued on Saturday night at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

James forced the referee to stop the contest after 1 minute 28 seconds in the third round against Keano Cox of the Bahamas in the 57-60kg class.

Hyman won by unanimous decision against Paul Newallo of Trinidad and Tobago in the 64-66kg class semi final.

Greenidge defeated his fellow Guyanese Arlington Johnson by unanimous decision in the 51-53kg division, while Ezekiel Bancroft won against fellow Guyanese Keyon Britton by a unanimous decision in their 34-36 kg bout.

Chris Persaud of Trinidad and Tobago defeated Guyanese Jahuan Haniff by a unanimous decision in the 60-63kg semi final, while Shamaria Isaacs won against Okenwa Stuart after the referee stopped the fight in the second round in their 38-40kg contest.

In other contests, Jadon King beat Khamunda Alexander, Rondell Croft won against Roopesh Balgobin, Shaquain Marshall defeated Adellie Peters, Matthew Thorne overcame Travis Sancho and Juilen Young beat Neraj Singh. (Zaheer Mohamed)